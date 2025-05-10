Bingo Night Benefits FHS Project Graduation

THE NEXT NUMBER IS … – Project Graduation Bingo Night host Dan Bocchino calls the latest number in the first of many games.

Nearly 100 people came to the Franklin Middle School’s Sampson G. Smith campus on May 9 to play bingo for a cause.

Proceeds from the Bingo Night were earmarked for the upcoming Project Graduation, a safe, all-night party for Franklin High School’s new graduates.

The Project Graduation committee hopes to be able to add a little more to this year’s celebration, said Jeanette Nuñez, one of the lead organizers of the Bingo evening.

“This year we would like to start doing a hot breakfast for the seniors, so hopefully this is the beginning of that,” she said.

The Bingo Night was the third and final one for this school year, Nuñez said. A final major fundraiser for this year’s Project Graduation is the Food Truck Festival, set for the front of Franklin High School on May 17.

Here are some scenes from the evening:

