Beginning Of Ramadan Observed At Senior/Community Center

SINGING FOR RAMADAN – Members of the Little Nasheeds Girls of New Jersey sing during the annual Ramadan Lighting Ceremony held February 23 at the Township Senior/Community Center.

The Township’s fifth annual observance of the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan was held on February 23 at the Franklin Township Senior/Community Center.

The highlight of the observance was the lighting of the crescent moon on the center’s multipurpose room stage.

Ramadan is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This year, the observance runs from February 28 through March 30.

Healthy Muslims are expected to fast from dawn to dusk during Ramadan, and are encouraged to read the Quran and commit acts of charity.

Deputy Mayor Shepa Uddin, the event’s Mistress of Ceremonies, noted how township residents support Franklin’s different cultures.

“Just yesterday we had Black History Month right here in the center, and today we have the Ramadan lighting, and very soon we’re gonna have Easter and so on,” she said. “This means a lot for the community.”

Township Councilman Alex Kharazi )D-At Large) told the group that one of the charitable acts the Islamic community in Franklin and environs does during Ramadan is raise money for the Franklin Food Bank.

“We went there, asked them how much it costs to sponsor a family of three for one month,” he said. “And they gave me a number, which was $100. So with $100, we basically feed a family of three for one month.”

“So we started a tradition of trying to sponsor a few families,” Kharazi said. “First time we sponsored 50, then we went to 80 and last year we had 100 families that we sponsored. And charity is one of the most important things that you see Muslim community come and do.”

“Be generous, I always have led this and we will continue to do that,” he said. “But this time we want everybody in our community to come and help this great event, and maybe we’ll have more than 100 families sponsored.”

Also speaking at the event was Rabbi Eli Garfinkel from Temple Beth El on Hamilton Street. Garfinkel is also a member of the Franklin Township Interfaith Council.

“This is a very important event for everybody of every religion because here at Franklin, we care about each other. We love each other,” he said. “We take joy in other people’s joys. So if you are celebrating something, that means that I am celebrating something. And on behalf of the Interfaith Council, I wish you all a Ramadan Mubarak.”

Imam Rizwan Rizvi, of Masjid-e-Ali on Cedar Grove Lane, told the group that the Quran teaches that fasting was prescribed for Muslims so that they may reach piety.

“What does piousness or piety have to do with refraining from eating and drinking and seven, eight other things that you’re not supposed to do from dawn till dusk?” he said. “We have this opportunity in the month of Ramadan to understand and to be able to taste the difficulty of those who are less fortunate around our communities and our societies, in our country, in our global village that we live in, to understand the pain and the difficulty of going through an empty stomach at night.”

“Ramadan is a time of fasting which teaches you patience,” he said. “You’re able to control your tongue, you’re able to control your eyes and your ears. And all of these other organs that God has created for his service.”

“Then, of course, there’s this piety that emerges from this concept,” he said.

Gary Rosenthal, head of the Township Human Relations Commission, one of the event’s co-sponsors, said, “The joy every year for the HRC is to co-sponsor this Ramadan celebration because it is an important aspect of our community and the HRC is always most happy to sponsor it with the Interfaith Council. So thank you all for coming.”

Other sponsors for the event were the Township, the Central Jersey Community Center, the Franklin Township Interfaith Council, and the Eid Committee of New Jersey.

Here are some scenes from the event:

