Atlantic League Intends To Play In 2020

​(April 30, 2020, Lancaster, Pa.) – On what was originally scheduled to be the 2020 Atlantic League Opening Day, the league has issued an update regarding the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Atlantic League Championship Season remains officially postponed as ALPB and club officials continue to closely track coronavirus developments. All teams are adhering to guidelines issued by federal, state, and local authorities and health agencies.

“The safety of each team’s fans, staffs, and on-field personnel remains our first priority,” said Rick White, Atlantic League President. “Meanwhile, we are making every effort to play a competitive 2020 schedule. The ALPB is committed to welcoming back fans to our ballparks when games are approved and it is safe to play ball again.”

White continued, “To our loyal fans and sponsors, thank you for your resolute support. It has never been more significant.”

Additional announcements regarding the ALPB 2020 Championship Season will be made on all league and team websites and official social media platforms.

About the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB)

With eight teams in the Mid-Atlantic and Texas, the ALPB is a leader in baseball innovation and a player gateway to Major League Baseball. Through its exclusive partnership with MLB, the Atlantic League tests Major League Baseball rules and equipment initiatives. The Atlantic League has sent more than 950 players to MLB organizations while drawing more than 42 million fans to its affordable, family-friendly ballparks throughout its 23-year history. For more information, please visit www.AtlanticLeague.com.