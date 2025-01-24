Assemblyman Danielsen Hosts Information Program For Veterans

VET HELPING VETS – State Assemblyman Joe Damielsen (D-17) welcomes attendees at his veterans’ information program on Jan. 22.

Representatives from a host of social service organizations were on hand January 22 as part of an information program for military veterans sponsored by state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen.

The event, held in the Municipal Building on DeMott Lane, was the first of what Danielsen said he hoped would be many such programs.

“I’ve always thought that a U.S. veteran is of the highest level of our citizenry and our country, and they should be taken care of even better than they are today,” Danielsen told the approximately 50 veterans who attended the program. “And I’m taking my small part in doing that with this service tonight.”

Himself a U.S. Army Reserve vet, Danielsen said he is “a proud son of a family that has every man from 1914 on joining the U.S. Army, and that includes some nieces and nephews. I have two living Colonels that are in our family, both female. We’re very proud of all of them.”

Mayor Philip Kramer, a U.S. Air Force veteran, was also in attendance and welcomed the crowd.

Among the organizations represented in the program were:

Community Hope, which helps those facing poverty, homelessness, mental health challenges, and substance use disorders.

New Jersey SOS Stakeholders Group, which supports and provides financial assistance, housing support, and emergency transportation and more.

World Financial Group, which provides financial services such as life insurance, retirement, and financial education.

HOPE’s Community Action Partnership, which provides services including tax preparation, benefits counseling, and health insurance enrollment.

Also on hand was DeAndre Gurley, a service officer from the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, who spoke briefly about service offered veterans through the department.

