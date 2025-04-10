Arab American Month Observed By Township Council

HONORING ARAB AMERICANS – Township Councilman Alex Kharazi reads the Council’s Arab American Heritage Month proclamation. To his left is Mahmoud Azmi, who accepted the proclamation.

The Township Council formally recognized Arab American Heritage Month at its April 8 meeting.

Accepting the proclamation was Prof. Mahmoud Azmi, a township resident and president of The Egyptian American Council.

“As values of diversity and unity and our democracy are challenged at various corners of our nation, we are blessed that the leadership in Franklin Township takes every opportunity to celebrate diversity and recognize the contributions of our community members,” said Township Councilman Alex Kharazi, who introduced the proclamation.

“In the United States, pretty much every month is dedicated to recognize people of different heritages who make up our great nation,” he said. “For example, April is Arab American Heritage Month, and May will be Jewish American Heritage Month.”

The proclamation states that Arab Americans “have a rich history and a profound impact on the culture, society, and economy of the township of Franklin, contributing to the diversity and strength of our community,” and that “Arab Americans have played key roles in a wide range of fields, including science, medicine, business, education, government, the arts, and social justice.”

Noting that Arab Americans come from several different countries, the proclamation states that they contribute “their unique culture, traditions, languages, and practices to the American mosaic.”

“Arab American Heritage Month is a time to recognize and celebrate the diversity and contribution of Arab Americans, while also reflecting on the challenges they have faced and continue to overcome,” the proclamation states. The Council encourages “all citizens to celebrate the rich history, culture, and contributions of Arab Americans to our community and country. We urge all individuals, organizations, and institutions to participate in educational programs, cultural events, and community activities that celebrate the beauty of Arab heritage, honor its legacy, and promote unity and understanding across all cultures.”

“I’m really speechless and I don’t know what to say and how to thank you on behalf of my family and so many proud Arab Americans for your continued support, leadership, and commitment to acknowledge the Arab American Heritage Month,” Azmi said. “Your recognition inspires us to keep giving back to this great USA. This proclamation is a powerful reminder and significant steps towards fostering a more inclusive and diverse community.”

“Your support helps us share our rich cultural heritage with the large community,” he said.

