Annual John Clyde Stream Cleanup Set

STREAM CLEANUP SET – The annual John Clyde stream cleanup is set for April 12.

The Franklin Township Environmental Commission has set 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 12 for its annual John Clyde stream cleanup.

Volunteers are gathering at Hamilton and Woodbridge streets in New Brunswick.

Parking is in the rear lot of Sts. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, 285 Hamilton Street.

The Environmental Commission holds the event alongside other organizations, such as the Lower Raritan Watershed Partnership, New Brunswick Environmental Commission, Friends of Mile Run, and The Watershed Institute.

The Commission has been holding the stream cleanup since 2007.

According to the event’s press release, stream clean-ups such as these are vital to the health of our watershed, which is the area of land where water runoff flows into the same major body of water. Here in Franklin, we are a part of the Lower Raritan and Millstone watersheds, meaning that the water that lands here from storms and from watering our gardens will ultimately end up in the Raritan or Millstone River. Like our water, litter often ends up in these bodies of water after getting blown around and picked up by our local streams. Stream clean-ups like ours help reduce the amount of waste that end up in our large bodies of water leading to cleaner waterways that can support more biodiversity, which is needed now more than ever.

Each year, the success of this project depends on volunteers. Boys and Girls Clubs, schools, environmental clubs, businesses, corporations and individuals, young and old, are invited to participate in this community event.

The cleanup will start from the Hamilton Street Bridge at 9:30 a.m. Stream Clean-up coordinators will meet you there and get you started.

All job supplies (gloves, garbage bags, pickers) will be provided. Bring a reusable water bottle, wear appropriate closed-toe footwear for rough terrain, long sleeves and long pants. Light refreshments and water will be available.

