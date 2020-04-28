Amwell Road Reconstruction Set To Resume In May

Amwell Road reconstruction work is hoped to reduce traffic accidents along the thoroughfare.

The reconstruction of a portion of Amwell Road is scheduled to resume on May 5, according to the Somerset County engineering department.

The work will be performed on weekdays between Mettlers Lane and Elizabeth Avenue, between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., according to a notice posted by the department.

“The contractor will be working off the side of the roadway and permitted to reduce the roadway lanes down to one lane with alternating traffic, between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,” according to the notice. “Temporary traffic signals will be utilized to direct traffic as to when to proceed in the open travel lane and when to stop for the opposing traffic to come through.”

The work is part of a larger reconstruction project along Amwell, from Wortman Street to Elizabeth Avenue.

The purpose of the work, according to the notice, is “to make Amwell Road safer for all users. This project consists of the reconstruction of approximately 1.25 miles of roadway and will include new storm sewers, pavement widening and resurfacing, and upgrades to the two traffic signals located at Elizabeth Avenue and Mettlers Road. Although no new lanes will be added, wider roadway shoulders will be striped for bicycle lanes.”

With this reconstruction, the County hopes to eliminate some issues that have been known to cause traffic accidents.

“The goals of the road work are to make the road safer and more effective by improving intersections and adding shoulders to aid with accident avoidance and aid in turning movements onto side streets and driveways,” according to the notice. “The improvements will address roadway deficiencies such as horizontal and vertical curvature impacting line of sight, pavement condition, and storm runoff collection that increase the risk of motor vehicle accidents.”



