“A Night of Comedy” at TD Bank Ballpark With Sam Morril, Jared Freid, and Joe List

​Bridgewater, NJ- The Somerset Patriots have announced that “A Night Of Comedy” with Sam Morril, Jared Freid, and Joe List will take place at TD Bank Ballpark on Monday, September 7th at 7:00 pm.

Seating for the event will take place socially distanced on the playing field. Tickets for the event are $15 each and are only available in pods of two or four people.

Tickets can be purchased exclusively at www.somersetpatriots.com/comedy.

Beer, wine, soft drinks, and ballpark food will be available for purchase at the event.

The show is suggested for a mature audience.

More About The Performing Comedians:



Sam Morril is one of the fastest-rising stand-up comics in New York City and one of the best joke writers in the scene today. He is a regular on Comedy Central’s This Week at the Comedy Cellar, where he appears frequently when not touring cities across the nation. He was named one of Comedy Central’s Comics to Watch in 2011 and has performed multiple stand-up sets on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, The Late, Late Show with James Corden and Conan. He’s also had stints on Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent, @midnight with Chris Hardwick, and Inside Amy Schumer.



In February 2020, Morril released his third stand-up special for Comedy Central, I Got This on his YouTube channel and received over 1.5 million views within the first two weeks. Morril then later released it as a comedy album with 800 Pound Gorilla Records.



In 2015, the comedian recorded his debut album, Class Act, with Comedy Central Records, which went to #1 on iTunes and made numerous top 10 lists and appeared on season four of Comedy Central’s The Half Hour. His first one hour special, Amy Schumer Presents Sam Morril: Positive Influence premiered on Comedy Central in 2018.



Morril was the host of his very own show on MSG called People Talking Sports, which ran for two seasons and received an Emmy® nomination. Morril also has a cameo in the Academy Award nominated film, Joker.



Jared Freid, host of The JTrain Podcast and Co-Host of Betches’ U Up?, is a comedian based out of New York City and originally from the Boston suburb of Needham, Massachusetts. His comedy is current and reflects the ordinary daily thoughts of everyone you know, especially if everyone you know is a millennial, obsessed with dating apps, trying to be a real adult and worried about their body. (For the record, Jared’s mom thinks his body is “just fine”).



He’s a regular at the Comedy Cellar, Caroline’s on Broadway, Gotham, Stand Up New York and Comix at Mohegan Sun.





Joe List began his comedy career in Boston, Massachusetts in 2000 just weeks after graduating from high school. Since that time he has been featured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with David Letterman as well as multiple appearances on Conan.



He’s featured in Season 2 of The Netflix Series “The Stand Ups”. In 2015 List was a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and had his own Half Hour comedy special on Comedy Central. His albums ‘So Far No Good’ and ‘Are You Mad at Me?’ can be heard regularly on Sirius Radio. List is also the co-host of his own popular weekly podcast ‘Tuesdays with Stories’. When not headlining comedy clubs all over North America, List is a regular at the Comedy Cellar in New York City.



His new special “I Hate Myself” is now streaming on Comedy Central.

For more information about the Somerset Patriots and upcoming events, please visit www.somersetpatriots.com, follow all of the team’s social media accounts, and download the Somerset Patriots Mobile App.