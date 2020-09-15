2020 Disability Advocates Awards Nominations Open

SOMERVILLE – Applications for the 2020 Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services’ Disability Advocates Awards are being accepted through October 2, 2020.

The awards are for individuals, organizations and businesses in Somerset County that are exemplary advocates for adults and children with disabilities.

Nominees must demonstrate exceptional support for empowering individuals with disabilities to freely live independently, exercise their life choices, and fully participate in community life.

Nominations should be as specific as possible and include the name and contact information for the nominator and nominee. Previous winners and Somerset County employees are not eligible.

To fill out an online nomination form, visit http://bit.ly/DAANominationForm or call 908-704-6346. Persons who are hearing impaired and are interested in obtaining a nomination form, should dial 711 Telecommunications Relay Services. For more information about how to access this service, visit http://bit.ly/711HearingImpaired.

Submit nominations by mail to Somerset County Office on Aging and Disability Services, Attention: Amy Cameron, P.O. Box 3000, Somerville, NJ 08876. Nominations may also be submitted via fax at 908-595-0194, or e-mail at cameron@co.somerset.nj.us.

Due to the pandemic, the awards presentation will occur via live stream at the Somerset County Freeholders Meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, 2020. To view the meeting live, go to http://bit.ly/DAALiveStream on the day of the meeting.

For more information about the 2020 Disability Advocate Awards, contact Personal Assistance Services Program Coordinator Amy Cameron at 908-541-5747 or emailcameron@co.somerset.nj.us



