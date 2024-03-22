Zoning Board Approves Church In Veronica Plaza Retail Space

PLANS OUTLINED – Sylvester Elliott, lead pastor at ECG New Jersey, tells the Zoning Board of the church’s plans for the space.

A 1,600-square-foot retail space at Veronica Plaza will become a house of worship following a March 21 approval by the Zoning Board of Adjustment.

The approval for ECG New Jersey came with conditions, including no more than 49 people in the church during Sunday worship, no more than 15 people in the church during Wednesday Bible studies, and no food preparation or consumption during worship services or Bible study.

The space is located at the end of the strip furthest away from Route 27.

The church needed several variances, including a use variance because houses of worship are not included in the retail zones.

The only construction that is anticipated is the possible installation of walls to create a baby sitting room in the future, the Board was told.

There will also be emergency lights added to the interior, the Board was told.

Seating will be provided by portable chairs, which will be arranged in two groups, Michael Tormey, the church’s architect, told the Board.

The pulpit will be at the head of the chair setup, Tormey said.

The church’s lack of certainty on some aspects troubled Board chairman Robert Thomas.

Sylvester Elliott, the church’s lead pastor, said that Bible study is now done virtually, but might turn to in-person in a year.

“I’m a little leery about adding activities,” Thomas said. “I think we need to know what’s going on and when. It seems to be too open-ended.”

“A year from now, you add another Bible study, let’s say,” he said. “We don’t know what the effect is going to be.”

Elliott agreed to return to the Board if there were any changes in activities.

Elliott also said there would be no weddings or celebrations at the church. He said the congregation has other locations for those type of activities.





Your Thoughts

comments