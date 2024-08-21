Zakee Bowswer Foundation, FBCLG Team Up For School Backpack Distribution

GETTING SET FOR SCHOOL – Nearly 1,000 backpacks filled with school supplies were distributed August 18 at the Community Day Festival at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens.

More than 1,200 people showed up to the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens on Route 27 Agust 18 for what has become an end-of-summer tradition.

The Zakee Bowser Enrichment Foundation and FBCLG, along with a host of donors, combined to offer backpacks filled with school supplies to children in Franklin and the surrounding area.

Created by Gina Bowser about a dozen years ago, the foundation is a memorial to Bowser’s son, Zakee, who was shot to death in 1997 after playing basketball in New Brunswick.

“The Zakee Bowser Enrichment Foundation partnered with First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens to be a blessing to our youth and our community,” she said. “We give them a backpack full of school supplies so they are prepared to learn each day.”

Inside the backpacks, she said, are “the necessary tools. Notebooks, pens, pencils, erasers, highlighters, so they’re prepared to learn each day.”

“If a child starts school without the necessary tools, they’re already behind,” Bowser said. “So this is where Zakee Bowser Foundation and First Baptist reach over the walls of our church and into our community to bless the youth in the surrounding areas.”

Among those gathering the backpacks and school supplies were the office of state Assemblyman Joe Danielsen, FBCLG, and fraternities and sororities affiliated with the Divine 9 historically Black college and universities, she said.

Bowser said the children’s reactions make the work behind the giveaway worthwhile.

“It’s the smiles that does it for me,” she said. “When they walk up and I see those teeth and those gums, it’s the smile. That’s what First Baptist Church and the Zakee Bowser Church Foundation is all about. Blessing our community.”

Bowser said that between 950 and 1,000 backpacks were donated.

Bowser said her organization also does a Christmas toy drive.

