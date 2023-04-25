Yvonne Childress Named New Somerset County CFO

A longtime township resident has been named the new Somerset County Chief Financial Officer.

Yvonne E. Childress, currently Director of Fiscal Operations at the County, was promoted to the position by the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

Childress replaces former CFO Nicola Trasente.

Childress first joined the County in 2007 as Deputy Treasurer, according to a press release about her appointment.

“At Somerset County we pride ourselves on our responsible management of taxpayers’ dollars to affordably provide services that our residents and businesses need and expect,” Commissioner Director Shanel Y. Robinson said in the release. “Yvonne has the skills, knowledge, and understanding to maintain and expand on this history of fiscal management as our Chief Financial Officer and I look forward to continue working with her as she takes on this new role.”

Somerset County’s fiscal management has resulted in the County receiving a AAA bond rating from both S&P and Moody’s. The AAA bond rating means the County can borrow at a lower rate than most government entities, and can further pass these savings on to Somerset County municipalities and non-profits through the Somerset County Improvement Authority on which Ms. Childress serves.

“Somerset County has so many talented, skilled, and dedicated people working here, and it’s a thrill to promote someone like Yvonne to a senior leadership role,” Somerset County Administrator Collen Mahr said in the release. “Yvonne has contributed so much to the success of the County over her tenure, and now as our CFO I look forward to even greater achievements.”

Childress volunteers her fiscal expertise with Zion Tabernacle of Praise in Piscataway. She received a Bachelors of Science in Business Administration from Thomas Edison State College, and a Masters of Business Administration from Monmouth University.

Additionally, Childress is a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified County Finance Officer – NJ, and a Certified Municipal Finance Officer – NJ.





