Youth Center Readies For First Anniversary Party

CONGRESSWOMAN RETURNS – Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, seen here speaking at the 2022 Youth Center grand opening, will return to the center on May 20 for its first anniversary. (File photo).

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman will be the featured speaker at the Franklin Youth Center’s first anniversary celebration, slated for noon on May 20.

Coleman will speak during the celebration’s opening ceremony at the Center, located at 429 Lewis Street.

The opening ceremony will be followed by a 3 p.m. youth festival.

The events are free and will “highlight the recreational programs and resources available to Franklin youth grades six through twelve,” according to a press release on the event.

Operating under the umbrella of the Recreation Department, the Franklin Township Youth Center addresses youth needs through programming and partnership with youth service organizations, according to the release.

The 25,000-square-foot facility encompasses exercise facilities, audio and visual studios, classroom space, a gymnasium, lounges, and as well as a satellite library facility.

Coleman (D-12) is serving her fifth term in the United States House of Representatives, the continuation of a career in public service advocating for the needs of New Jersey families and the equitable treatment of all people, according to the release.

The first Black woman to represent New Jersey in Congress, Watson Coleman is a member of the Appropriations Committee and serves as Chair of the Policing, Constitution, and Equality task force in the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

The Center’s doors will open again at 3 p.m. for the Youth Festival for those in grades six to 12.

The event will include an evening of free recreation activities and information sessions. Parents may pre-register their child for a free membership and the Youth Festival at www.FranklinTwp.RecDesk.com.





