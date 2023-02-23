Quantcast

Work Underway On Council Chamber Carpet Replacement

Added by Bill Bowman on February 22, 2023.
WORK UNDERWAY – This was the scene on February 21 in the Township Council chamber. Chairs were removed and existing carpeting taken up in preparation for the installation of new carpet.

The replacement of the carpeting in the Township Council Chamber in the Municipal Building should be completed by the Council’s February 28 meeting, the Township Manager said.

The $16,972.16 project is well underway, with chairs having been removed and existing carpet taken up as of February 21.

Township Manager Robert Vornlocker said that Department of Public Works employees removed and will reinstall the chairs, while the carpeting is being installed by the contractor, The Gillespie Group of Dayton.

The Chamber project is part of $40,000 worth of carpet replacement projects in Municipal Complex buildings.

The other piece of that, $23,301.71, is for installing new carpeting in the Municipal Court and Police Department headquarters.

