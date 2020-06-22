Woodbridge Man Wounded In Township Shooting

Police are seeking the public’s help in investigating a June 20 shooting that left a Woodbridge man wounded.

Police received a a call about a man with a gunshot wound near Baier Avenue at about 1:55 a.m. June 20, according to a release from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found the unidentified man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The man was in the driveway of a home where a party was taking place, the release said.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment, according to the release.

Detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department responded to the scene to conduct the investigation. The detectives received limited information from people at the scene, according to the release.

Anyone with information relating to the shooting is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Major Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app. The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ. Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



