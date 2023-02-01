Quantcast

Winter Track Teams’ Seniors Celebrated

Added by Bill Bowman on February 1, 2023.
Members of the boys’ and girls’ winter track teams.

It was Senior Night January 31 for the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ winter track teams.

A total of 17 athletes made their way down the red carpet during halftime of the JV basketball game against Piscataway.

They were each given a swag bag and posed for pictures with their escorts.

Those honored were:

  • Laurencia Osei
  • Tahir Robinson
  • Halen Abera
  • Gregory Ayube
  • Donte McQuilla
  • Cadeen Nyamekye
  • Alex Desamour
  • Madison Esser
  • Gabriel Lynch
  • Malcolm Grant
  • Angel Isabel
  • Destiny Baffour Awuah
  • William Bongiorno
  • Curtis Nyamekye
  • Diamond OkaforCameron Anderson
  • Miranda McLean

Here are some scenes from the event:



