Winter Track Teams’ Seniors Celebrated

Members of the boys’ and girls’ winter track teams.

It was Senior Night January 31 for the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ winter track teams.

A total of 17 athletes made their way down the red carpet during halftime of the JV basketball game against Piscataway.

They were each given a swag bag and posed for pictures with their escorts.

Those honored were:

Laurencia Osei

Tahir Robinson

Halen Abera

Gregory Ayube

Donte McQuilla

Cadeen Nyamekye

Alex Desamour

Madison Esser

Gabriel Lynch

Malcolm Grant

Angel Isabel

Destiny Baffour Awuah

William Bongiorno

Curtis Nyamekye

Diamond OkaforCameron Anderson

Miranda McLean

Here are some scenes from the event:





