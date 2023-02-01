Winter Track Teams’ Seniors Celebrated
It was Senior Night January 31 for the Franklin High School boys’ and girls’ winter track teams.
A total of 17 athletes made their way down the red carpet during halftime of the JV basketball game against Piscataway.
They were each given a swag bag and posed for pictures with their escorts.
Those honored were:
- Laurencia Osei
- Tahir Robinson
- Halen Abera
- Gregory Ayube
- Donte McQuilla
- Cadeen Nyamekye
- Alex Desamour
- Madison Esser
- Gabriel Lynch
- Malcolm Grant
- Angel Isabel
- Destiny Baffour Awuah
- William Bongiorno
- Curtis Nyamekye
- Diamond OkaforCameron Anderson
- Miranda McLean
Here are some scenes from the event: