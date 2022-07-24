Window Break Tool Credited With Saving Township Woman

Police credited a window break tool such as this with helping to save a township woman on July 23. (Photo: FTPD.)

A 23-year-old township woman managed to extricate herself from her car when it drove into the Delaware & Raritan Canal July 21 through the use of a “window break tool,” according to police.

The woman, Sara Goyal, was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene, police said.

Police received a 9-1-1 call from Goyal at 10:57 p.m., during which she reported that she and her car were in the canal.

FTPD Ryan Howarth “provided sound, life-saving instructions” to Goyal, after which she used the tool to break a car window and free herself, according to police. She was then able to swim to the banks of teh canal while her car floated away, police said.

FTPD officers Brian Quigley, Lauren Gregory, and Keshawn James, rescued Goyal from the edge of the canal, police said.

“I commend Ms. Goyal for her courage and calmness during this emergency,” Public Safety Director Quovella Maeweather said in the release. “She was prepared with a window break tool, something I suggest to all drivers on the roadway.”

“Dispatcher Howarth’s decisive, skillful, and convincing actions prevented a tragedy,” she said in the release. “I also commend our officers, who are currently being trained in water rescue, for responding swiftly and selflessly. This was a group effort by citizens, FTPD officers, the FD, and EMS personnel. I would like to express my sincere gratitude for everyone’s efforts.”



