‘Why We Vote’ Town Hall Set For October 26

Added by Bill Bowman on October 17, 2023.
A “Why We Vote” town hall meeting is set for 6-8 p.m. October 26 at Franklin Middle School – Sampson G. Smith campus, 1649 Amwell Road.

The town hall is sponsored by the Central Jersey Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, the League of Women Voters of the Greater New Brunswick Area (GNBA), the New Brunswick Area Branch of the NAACP, and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Theta Psi Lambda Chapter.

The Why We Vote Town Hall meeting will have two parts. The first hour will feature a panel roundtable discussion to emphasize to Somerset County voters the importance of voting in the upcoming November election. The second hour we will host a public candidate forum for the Somerset County Commissioner office.

Citizens should hear their candidates speak on the issues pertaining to the elected office the candidates are seeking, and these candidates want to share their message with Somerset County voters. There will be time to meet and greet the candidates before the doors close.

The following candidates have been invited to participate: Donald Lemma (Republican) (confirmed), Daniel Gallic (Republican) (not able to attend), Doug Singleterry (Democrat) (confirmed), and Paul Drake (Democrat) (confirmed).  

Somerset County residents may submit questions for the candidates to: somersetcommissionerforum@yahoo.com through Friday, October 20.

