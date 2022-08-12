Week Of The People Organizers Ready Festivals, Seek Volunteers, Donors

The organizers of the annual Week of the People festivals are getting last-minute details set in anticipation of their events planned for August 13, 14 and 20.

August 13 will see the Back to School Festival from 1-7 p.m. at Naaman WIlliams Park on Matilda Avenue. The highlight of the day will be the distribution of free backpacks to township students.

August 14 is the Inspirational Festival, set for 2-7 p.m. at Bascom Park, 178 Delmonico Avenue. The day will feature inspirational speakers and music.

August 20 is reserved for the Music Festival at Inman Park, 129 Leupp Lane. A variety of bands are scheduled to play.

All of the events are free.

The group is looking for board members, volunteers for the festivals and financial support for future events. More information can be found at www.weekofthepeople.org.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate sat down with the organizers for a discussion about the Festivals and the future of Week of the People:





