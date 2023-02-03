Watchung Resident Injured From Fall Down CJCP Elevator Shaft; School Closed Pending Investigation

Namik Sercan, the school’s Chief Education Officer, told parents in a social media post that they would try to have more information on the school’s status over the weekend. (File photo.)

A 38-year-old Watchung resident suffered multiple injuries February 2 after falling into an elevator shaft at Central Jersey College Prep charter school on Mettlers Road.

Police received a 9-1-1 call about the accident at about 2:28 p.m., according to a press release from the Franklin Township Police Department. The unidentified person was treated at the scene by Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital BLS and ALS and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, according to the release.

FTPD officers, along with the Middlebush Fire Company, Somerset Fire Company, and Elizabeth Avenue Fire Company were able to extract the victim from the elevator shaft.

The Township Fire Marshall and fire inspectors ordered the building to be evacuated, and it will remain closed pending an investigation by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, according to the release.

In a message posted on the school’s Facebook page, Namik Sercan, the school’s Chief Education Officer, told parents that if they had any questions, they could contact the school office.

“We will follow up with further information over the weekend,” he wrote.



