Warriors On The Academic Move

Cory Pelzer of Somerset received the BA in Psychology from Wilkes University. The University awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at the 77th spring commencement ceremonies held on Saturday, May 18, in the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Jay H. Kapadia of Somerset was among seven members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2024 who were commissioned as second lieutenants in the U.S. Army during a ceremony held in the Kane Forum of Leahy Hall on campus on May 18. One of the graduates earned Distinguished Military Graduate status by the U.S. Army, which designates placement in the top 20 percent of Army ROTC graduates in the nation for this academic year, and the added distinction of placing in the top 10 percent of Army ROTC graduated in the country. 2nd Lt. Kapadia earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice. An archived recording of the ceremony can be seen here.

Ashrita Jagarlamudi of Somerset and Alyssa Miel and Samantha Miel of Franklin Park were among the University of COnnecticut students named to teh Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester.

Bianca Bacchione of Somerset has been named to the 2023 fall trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.

Aishwarya Gupta of Somerset, Chaitanya Shrikanth Kabade of Franklin Park, and Vishruti Miteshkumar Patel of Somerset graduated from University of the Cumberlands.

Emerson College student Sasha Salins from Franklin Park participated in Emerson Stage’s production of 16 Winters, or The Bear’s Tale at the Greene Theater in Boston, MA from March 3-6, 2024.

Jay H. Kapadia of Somerset was among more than 775 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2024 who were awarded bachelor’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 19 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2023, as well as January and May of 2024. Kapadia earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from The University of Scranton.

Jessica Shea of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Wilkes University for the fall 2023 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, students must obtain a minimum 3.5 grade point average and carry at least 12 credits.

Kevin Fahy of Somerset is one of 11 Lebanon Valley College students presenting work in the Studio Art Thesis Exhibition. Created during the Spring 2024 semester as a capstone experience in studio art, each artist’s work demonstrates conceptual thinking and technical refinement in the visualization of ideas. The exhibit runs from April 24 through May 11 at the Suzanne H. Arnold Art Gallery. Fahy, a graduate of Saint Joseph High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in creative arts and English at The Valley.

Lehigh University student, Sarah Wilhelm of Somerset was awarded the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship in the spring semester of 2024. The Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship from the U.S. Department of State funds study and intern abroad opportunities with minimal financial cost, enabling high-achieving students to gain proficiency in diverse languages and cultures, skills that are critically important to national security and economic competitiveness.

The following students were named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Ethan Anthony of Somerset, who is in the industrial design program.

of Somerset, who is in the industrial design program. Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

of Somerset, who is in the mechanical engineering program. Ashish Lal of Somerset, who is in the mechanical engineering program.

Riya Lahiri, Class of 2025, of Somerset, was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Fall 2023 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Jordan Barge of Somerset was the student speaker at the Raritan Vallet Community College graduation on May 11. Barge completed an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from RVCC in December, graduating Summa Cum Laude as a member of the Honors College. She is receiving the Academic Award for Criminal Justice. Barge now attends John Jay College of Criminal Justice, where she is studying International Criminal Justice and working as a Peer Career Educator in the Career Center. While at RVCC, Barge, an Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF) student and Student Ambassador, served as President of the Criminal Justice Club and Vice President of Leadership and Service for the Orgullo Latino Club. She received the Cento Amici and Raritan Promise scholarships, as well as the President’s Volunteer Gold Service Award and the annual Service Learning Leadership Award. Barge also has gained valuable experience interning for several organizations and groups, including the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office (Sex Crimes Unit), the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office, NJ Courts (Criminal Division), and the RVCC Achievement Center. This summer, she will be attending the Monmouth County Police Academy and serving as a Special Law Enforcement Officer Class 1. Barge will be interning this fall with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, a federal law enforcement agency.

Lisa Baker and Nathan Sawicz, both of Somerset, were named to the Winter 2024 Dean’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Melissa Syllien-Eastman of Franklin Park, and Sean Tyree, Nancy Dukas, Kevin Bagayas, and David Augusma, all of Somerset, were named to the Winter 2024 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Troy Sumpter of Franklin Park was among 29 students at Centenary University who were recognized at the annual Student Leadership Awards Ceremony on April 15. The ceremony celebrated outstanding contributions to the University and surrounding communities. Sumpter was awarded the Douglas Wolfe Turrell Community Service Award and Outstanding Community Engagement Group Award, Omega Rho.





