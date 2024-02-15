Warriors On The Academic Move

Emerson College student Sasha Salins from Franklin Park is named to the College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Salins is majoring in Stage and Production Management, and is a member of the Class of 2027.



Belle Hnasko, Special Education (PK12) Early Child major from Somerset, was among the 1,494 students to be named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year, according to Margaret Ball D.M.A., provost and vice president for academic affairs. Students eligible for the Dean’s List are those who have attained a 3.50 quality point average or better and are enrolled full-time. The letter grade “B” earns 3 quality points per credit, and the grade “A” earns 4 quality points per credit.

Eric Llanos, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Gabrielle Davis and Samantha Miel, both of Franklin Park, were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the Fall 2023 semester.

Harshika Gelivi of Somerset earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for Fall 2023 at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 4.0 academic average for the semester.

James Madison University is pleased to announce that the following students made the dean’s list for the fall 2023 semester: Olivia Mullins of Somerset who is majoring in General Psychology – BS. Austin Squeri of Somerset who is majoring in Sport and Recreation Management – BS.

Jenna Itwaru of Somerset has been named to the University at Buffalo’s fall 2023 dean’s list. UB is New York State’s flagship and the largest and most comprehensive institution in the State University of New York system. Itwaru was among 4,017 students named to UB’s fall 2023 dean’s list. To qualify for the dean’s list, full-time undergraduate students must demonstrate academic excellence by earning a grade point average of at least 3.600 while completing a minimum of 15 or more UB credit hours, of which 12 are graded (A-F) credits. Students are named to the dean’s list at the end of the fall and spring semesters.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2023 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Cristian Herrera Alpizar, Chemistry – ACS; Anushka Pradhan, International Studies; Ayesha Chaudhry, Computer Science; Tulika Desai, Nursing; Caitlyn Kercado, Art History and Visual Culture; Kaitlin Kline, Psychology; Katherine Tami, Mathematics Urban Sec Educ/BS;, and Elyssa Waga, Nursing, all of Somerset.

Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2023 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. The students are: Rebecca J. Russo of Somerset, a freshman psychology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences, and Jay H. Kapadia of Somerset, a senior criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

The following local students have been named to the University of Delaware Fall 2023 Dean’s List: Timothy Drake of Somerset, Shannon Fraser of Somerset, Lauren Kozubal of Somerset, Vrishank Mechineni of Franklin Park, and Brian Toczek of Somerset. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Manvizhi Pandian of Somerset has earned a Master of Science in Analytics from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Pandian was among approximately 6,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 265th Commencement exercises Dec. 15 – 16, 2023, at McCamish Pavilion.

Matthew Martin of Somerset, a Nursing major and member of the Class of 2026 at York College of Pennsylvania, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 semester.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Meryl Coriell of Somerset has been named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester. We look forward to sharing many more academic achievements from Montclair State University students! Below are the students on the Fall 2023 Dean’s List who call your publication’s coverage area home: Carmela Beitler of Franklin Park, Aaron Bidlack of Somerset, Chris Castillo of Somerset, Yogithasiri Chevva of Somerset, Elliot Engelsbel of Somerset, Trenyce Hinds of Somerset, Amari Hood of Somerset, Ingrid Hoyos of Somerset, Tori Hyman of Somerset, Mayrelin Inoa Diaz of Somerset, Leysha Kumah of Somerset, Skell Longfield of Somerset, Kevin Millman of Somerset, Ashleigh Patterson of Franklin Park, Dayannarah Solano Abarca of Somerset, Sam Thor of Franklin Park, Joseph Toto of Somerset, Cam’Ron Wallace of Somerset, Cydney Wallace of Somerset, and Sanah Waters of Somerset.

Robert Meyer of Somerset has been named to the Kennesaw State University Fall 2023 President’s List. Majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology, Meyer is among nearly 5,900 undergraduate students recognized on the Fall 2023 President’s List. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce Sameer Desai of Somerset has qualified for the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. After the close of every semester, undergraduate students completing all courses with a GPA of 3.4, with no grades lower than “C”, qualify for the Dean’s List. Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester: Chiyah Abram of Somerset, Marcus Ramos of Somerset, Madison Hegedus of Somerset, and Arris George of Somerset. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University of Hartford is pleased to announce the students who have been named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2023: Alayah Johnson and Alexis Jackman, both of Somerset.

Suhaib Jawad of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

The University of Tampa has honored 2,217 students who were named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2023 semester. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list. The following local students were named to the dean’s list: Thomas Siegler of Franklin Park. Siegler is a Junior majoring in Accounting BS. Anika Shroff of Somerset. Shroff is a Junior majoring in Marketing BS.





