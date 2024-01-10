Warriors On The Academic Move

Gabrielle Davis and Samantha Miel of Franklin Park were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester.

Kristen Morley of Somerset has earned a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Morley was among approximately 1,725 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Summer 2023 semester.

Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2023. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Local students are: Ava DeLauro of Franklin Park and Chloe Leong of Somerset.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized students named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2023-2024 academic year. Local students are: Chloe Trevidic, College of Letters and Science, Dean’s List. Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December: Ashlee Choy and Jasmine Stanley, both of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2023 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December: Melissa Syllien-Eastman of Franklin Park, Francesca Simon of Somerset, Nathan Sawicz of Somerset, Sean Tyree of Somerset, and Kevin Bagayas of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.





