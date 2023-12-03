Warriors On The Academic Move

Cayuette Bouknight-Sertil of Franklin was named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester at University of Maryland Global Campus. To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Chautauqua Hart-Bailey of Somerset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Summer 2023 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Ellen Rodriguez of Franklin Park received the Master of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing at Wilkes University’s summer commencement ceremony. The University awarded more than 300 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees during the ceremony on Sept. 10. The event was held at the McHale Athletic Center in the Simms Center on Main, 169 South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

Joshua Yovich, of Somerset, was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Yovich was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus. Yovich is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Lauren Tragale of Somerset was recently awarded a Pioneer Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi – the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Tragale is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award. The Pioneer Awards, in its inaugural year, are designed to encourage and reward undergraduate members for developing the research, engagement and leadership skills necessary to become a successful scholar. Tragale was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at The College of New Jersey. The selection process for a Pioneer Award is based on the applicant’s academic achievement, honors and awards, relevant research experience, service and leadership experience, on and off campus, a personal statement and letter of recommendation.

Yuanpeng Li of Somerset was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Li is enrolled in the McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Spring 2023 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. The following local students made the list: Sameer Desai of Somerset, Jacqueline Francis of Somerset, Morgan Frazee of Somerset, Abiba Macauley of Somerset, Kevin Printon of Franklin Park, Rahana Suresh of Somerset, Kelly Veronsky of Somerset, and Michael Veronsky of Somerset.

Lebanon Valley College’s Ryan Enright of Somerset was named All-Middle Atlantic Conference Honorable Mention. Enright is a member of the Flying Dutchmen football team. Enright earned his first appearance to an All-Conference squad, following a big regular season for the Flying Dutchmen. Enright has also been a key contributor for Lebanon Valley, as he has recorded the third-most tackles on the team with 54. The senior made a season-high 15 tackles against Delaware Valley University on October 21, which earned him a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice at Lebanon Valley College. Enright was also named to the D3football.com Team of the Week for the week ending Oct 22. Enright is a member of the Flying Dutchmen football team. Enright earned his spot on the team at linebacker after another huge defensive game as the Dutchmen nearly upset 25th-ranked Delaware Valley on Saturday with the Aggies scoring with 14 seconds left for a 21-17 victory. Enright flew all over the field making 15 tackles including 11 solo tackles. The senior also forced a fumble.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2023 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. Local students are: Sean Tyree of Somerset, Anthony Young of Somerset, Nathan Sawicz of Somerset, and Melissa Syllien-Eastman of Franklin Park.

Kashmi Sachin Shah from Somerset (08873) was among the New York Institute of Technology students who received degrees as spring graduates of the Class of 2023. Shah completed New York Tech’s Architecture, MARCH program.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester. The following students were named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List and we wish them all the best in the upcoming semester: Ashley Johnson of Somerset, Dayannarah Solano Abarca of Somerset, Sanah Waters of Somerset, Mayrelin Inoa Diaz of Somerset, Jake Miller of Somerset, Shaley Kumah of Somerset, Zanya Frazier of Somerset, Marcel Joshua Johnson of Somerset, Aaron Bidlack of Somerset, Elliot Engelsbel of Somerset, Jordyn Cherry of Somerset, Zaid Abuhuzeima of Somerset, Ingrid Hoyos of Somerset, Ashleigh Patterson of Franklin Park, Tori Hyman of Somerset, Lirena Engelsbel of Somerset, Jillian/Jill Silva of Somerset, Kevin Millman of Somerset, Madison Rowe of Somerset, Laury Rodriguez of Somerset, Joseph Toto of Somerset, and Nina Fowler of Somerset.





Your Thoughts

comments