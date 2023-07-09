Warriors On The Academic Move

Ailipati Delixiati of Somerset has earned a Master of Science in Computer Science from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Delixiati was among more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students to be presented Georgia Tech degrees during the Institute’s 264th Commencement exercises May 5 – 6, 2023, at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Harshika Gelivi of Somerset made the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

Olivia Jara of Somerset earned Dean’s List honors for the Spring 2023 semester. She is majoring in Media Arts Production and is a member of Emerson College’s Class of 2024. The requirement to make Dean’s List at Emerson College is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester.

Jeniffer Coto, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Delmarice Price of Somerset is on the Minnesota State College Southeast President’s List for Spring Semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Shiva Madamchetty and Chandana Veerabhadrappa Surugihalli, both of Somerset, graduated from Campbellsville University in Spring 2023.

Jason Guevara, Mechela Bailey, and Salwa Haj-Ibrahim, all of Franklin Park, and Mozlefa Ahmadi, Jack Scapp, Bianca Bacchione, Hirvi Dalal, Kathy Hill, Kristopher Bremer, Anita Nash, Fatima Maqboul, and Jeniffer Coto, all of Somerset, graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University in May.

Sydney L. Gero of Somerset was among more than 1,675 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2023 spring semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The list includes students from the Jesuit university’s College of Arts and Sciences, Kania School of Management and Panuska College of Professional Studies. Gero is a senior criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Thomas Siegler of Franklin Park, a Sophomore majoring in Accounting, and Anika Shroff of Somerset, a Sophomore majoring in Marketing, were named to the University of Tampa’s Dean’s List. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.





