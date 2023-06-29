Warriors On The Academic Move

Ava DeLauro of Franklin Park 08823 was named to the Dean’s List at Lehigh University in the Spring 2023 semester. List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Ava DeLauro in the Spring 2023 semester.

Centenary University recognized 18 students, as well as an advisor, at the annual Student Leadership Awards Ceremony on May 1. The ceremony celebrated outstanding contributions to the University and surrounding communities. “Each year, Centenary University recognizes the accomplishments of students who make an impact on others, both on campus and in our local community,” said Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Kerry Mullins. “I’m extremely proud of this year’s recipients, who go above and beyond to create a vibrant student community and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.” Local student recognized was: Troy Sumpter, The Douglas Wolfe Turrell Community Service Award and the Outstanding Community Engagement Group Award, Omega Rho Fraternity

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Jennifer Wong of Somerset has been named to the Spring 2023 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

More than 100 students completed New York Institute of Technology’s rigorous Internship Certificate Program during the Spring 2023 semester, earning valuable hands-on experience and developing skills in a wide range of work environments. Kashmi Sachin Shah of Somerset worked at E4H Environments for Health Architecture in the role of Intern.

On Saturday, May 13, Cedar Crest College held its 153rd Commencement Ceremony at the PPL Center in Allentown, PA. The College conferred approximately 210 bachelor’s, 63 master’s, and 10 doctoral degrees on graduates of the Class of 2023. Among the graduates was Katherine Hood of Somerset.

Akhil Munipalli of Somerset, who is studying Computer Science, has made the Dean’s Honor List for the Spring 2023 semester at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, New York. Rensselaer’s Dean’s Honor List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed 12 or more credit hours with a 3.5 grade point average or better for that term. During the course of almost two centuries, Rensselaer has built a reputation for providing an education of undisputed intellectual rigor based on educational innovation in the laboratory, classroom, and studio.

On Sunday, May 21, more than 500 members of Muhlenberg’s Class of 2023 gathered at PPL Center in Allentown to celebrate. Surrounded by friends and family, the graduates reveled in one another’s achievements, cheering and clapping despite the request to hold reactions until all the names were read. Local students included: Somerset resident Madison Whiting graduated Magna Cum Laude with a B.A. – Bachelor of Arts Degree in the Theatre Major and Film Studies Major, and Somerset resident Megan Lyttle graduated Cum Laude with a B.S. – Bachelor of Science Degree in the Neuroscience Major and a Studio Art Minor.

Congratulations to Megan Lyttle of Somerset for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Morgan Lavelle was named to The University of Alabama Deans List for fall semester 2022 and to to The University of Alabama Presidents List for spring semester 2023.. A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

Rachel Emmet of Somerset graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the College of Charleston. Emmet was among more than 1,400 bachelor’s degree and master’s degree candidates who participated in the iconic annual event in the College’s historic Cistern Yard.

Rahul Sharma of Franklin Park recently graduated from University of the Cumberlands.

Robert Meyer of Somerset has been named to the Kennesaw State University Spring 2023 President’s List. Majoring in Industrial Engineering Technology, Meyer is among nearly 5,400 undergraduate students named to the Spring 2023 President’s List. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

Ryan Enright of Somerset is one of 18 Lebanon Valley College sociology and criminal justice students who presented their research at the 41st Annual Mid-Atlantic Social Research Conference in April. Students presented final papers from the SOC/CRJ 300: Research Methods for Social Sciences and SOC/CRJ 301: Research Statistics for Social Sciences course sequence. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice. Enright authored a paper titled: To Fund or Defund: The Effects of Age and Political Ideology on Government Spending on Law Enforcement.

With the school year coming to a close, Somerset’s Sharanya Palit, a student at the University of Dallas, has completed a semester to remember. Palit spent the Spring semester studying abroad at UD’s campus in Italy. During the Rome trip, a fundamental part of the UD undergraduate experience, “Romers” see for themselves the settings of the classic texts they’ve read for the Core Curriculum. Palit and other students lodged at UD’s Due Santi campus for the semester, intermittently traveling around the Mediterranean to recite Sophocles in the theaters where his tragedies were performed, admire Michelangelo in St. Peter’s basilica and follow in the foosteps of Aeneas carrying his heritage from Troy. By the time they embarked on this trip, Palit and the other sophomores had already read the masterworks of Homer, Plato, Aristotle, Vergil, Augustine, Aquinas and Dante. Now, as they prepare to begin their junior year at the University of Dallas, they can confidently say they have lived these texts as well.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2023 President’s List. The winter terms run from January to May: Connor Eby of Franklin Park, Colin Eby of Franklin Park, and Anthony Young of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sydney L. Gero of Somerset was among the more than 850 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 who were awarded bachelor’s and associate’s degrees at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre, and was among 23 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2023 who graduated from its Undergraduate Honors Program. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2022, as well as January and May of 2023. Gero earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from The University of Scranton.

Ashrita Jagarlamudi of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at the University of Connecticut for the spring 2023 semester.

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Kaneps is in the mechanical engineering program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.





