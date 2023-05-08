Warriors On The Academic Move

Michelle E. Driscoll of Somerset, a student at Rutgers Prep, was awarded the Bristol Myers Squibb-sponsored National Merit Scholarship award. Bristol-Myers Squibb Foundation, Inc., annually awards scholarships to the children of active, full-time employees of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company U.S. divisions and subsidiaries. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a research-based, diversified health care company whose principal businesses are pharmaceuticals, consumer products, nutritionals and medical devices.

Harshika Gelivi of Somerset made the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have earned a 3.0 or higher academic average for the semester.

The following students were named to the Kean University Dean’s List, which is based on successful completion of at least 12 credits with a grade point average of 3.45 or higher: Codou Coundoul, a fresman communication student; Diana Arango, a fresman computer science student; Kwaku Owusu, a fresman exercise science student; Mekhi Tanner Upshaw, a fresman psychology student; Robna Tarawalie, a freshman sociology student; Lauryn Repollet, a junior architectural studies student; Andrea Gallagher, a junior biology student; Amir Walker, a junior criminal justice student; Eleanor Proctor, a junior elementary education student; Hannah Biaggi, a junior exercise science student; Zachary Warren, a junior exercise science student; Kaitlin Collins, a junior physical education student; Kyana Torres, a junior psychology student; Janiah Fladger, a junior public health student; Angel Gaba, a junior public health student; Tommy Mourad, a senior finance student; Daniel Rodriguez, a senior fine arts student; Tianna Jonas, a senior graphic design student; Kenneth Millman, a senior information technology student; Ravi Patel, a senior information technology student; Nelson Hardwick III, a senior management student; Adger Shumate, a senior management student; Alicia Niehaus, a senior psychology and psychiatric rehabilitation student; Brandon Johnson, a sophomore information technology student; Yagna Patel, a sophomore management student, all of Somerset, and Sunday Adeyemi of Franklin Park, a junior accounting student.

Yuanpeng Li of Somerset was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Washington University in St. Louis. Li is enrolled in the university’s McKelvey School of Engineering. To qualify for the Dean’s List in the McKelvey School of Engineering, students must earn a semester grade point average of 3.6 or above and be enrolled in at least 12 graded units.

The following students have been elected to Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s oldest and most widely recognized academic honor society, through the Delta of New Jersey chapter at The College of New Jersey: Jenny Kafas of Somerset, Biology.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Fall 2022 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements: Kevin Printon of Franklin Park; Carlie Chukrallah of Somerset; Rahana Suresh of Somerset; Justin Carl Melgazo of Somerset; Sameer Desai of Somerset; Kelly Veronsky of Somerset; Michael Veronsky of Somerset; Jason Abraham of Somerset, and Morgan Frazee of Somerset.

Ryan Enright of Somerset presented scholarly or creative work at Lebanon Valley College’s annual Inquiry symposium. Enright preseneted To Belong or Not to Belong: Examining the Perceptions and Value of a Pennsylvania Sociological Society Membership Among Sociologists. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice at The Valley.

Sydney Gero was among the 71 University of Scranton students inducted into Alpha Sigma Nu, the national Jesuit honor society. Alpha Sigma Nu is the only honor society open to students and faculty in all disciplines of the University. Juniors, seniors and graduate students, including students in doctoral level degree programs, who have distinguished themselves in scholarship, loyalty and service are eligible for membership. Appointments are made by the president of the University on the recommendation of the moderator and chapter members of the society, and no more than four percent of the junior and senior class may be admitted each year. The Scranton chapter of Alpha Sigma Nu was established in 1943 and is the oldest honor society at the University. Gero is a senior pursing a criminal justice degree at the Jesuit university.

The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Sohini Bhattacharjee of Franklin Park, at Fordham University; Christine Lavelle of Somerset, at Pennsylvania State University, and Giana Pellot of Franklin Park, at The College of New Jersey.





