Warriors On The Academic Move

Widener University congratulates Brittney Jones of Somerset for achieving dean’s list status during the fall 2022 semester. The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.50 and above for the semester.

Danielle Trovato of Somerset was named to Ithaca College’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.50 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no incomplete grades for that semester. Local students named to the Dean’s List are: Zaid Abuhuzeima, Aaron Bidlack, Jordyn Cherry, Yogithasiri Chevva, Elliot Engelsbel, Lirena Engelsbel, Amari Hood, Tori Hyman, Jalahan Jalloh, Kevin Millman, Jasmin Owusu-Ansah, Seliah Rahman, Laury Rodriguez, Madison Rowe, Jillian/Jill Silva, Delilah Summerer, Jhane Thomas, and Jacyann Watson, all of Somerset.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are: Riya Lahiri, of Somerset, Class of 2025 and Chidilim Menakaya of Somerset, Class of 2023. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Purva Patel of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the fall semester at University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC). To be eligible for the honor, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earned a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC.

Rachel Emmet, of Somerset, was named to the College of Charleston Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Emmet is majoring in Marketing.

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the fall semester of the 2022-2023 academic year. Kaneps is in the mechanical engineering program. Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.



