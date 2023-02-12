Warriors On The Academic Move

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2022 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Cristian Herrera Alpizar, Chemistry – ACS; Anushka Pradhan, Non-Matric Visiting; Julia Calvo, Undeclared (General); Olivia Fraser, Philosophy; Ayesatu Gabisi, Nursing RN Off-Site; Sean Healy, Civil Engineer; Jenny Kafas, Biology (BS); Caitlyn Kercado, Art History and Visual Culture; Nicole Kercado, Computer Science; Karista Kunz, Management; Aliya Muñoz, Criminology – BA; Dhruva Patel, Nursing; Dailan Rativa Gonzalez, Nursing; Lauren Tragale, English Secondary Education; Elyssa Waga, Nursing; Thomas Zdroik, History Urban Sec. Education.

Sarwat Siddique, of Somerset, has graduated from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock during the Fall 2022 semester. Siddique graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting. UA Little Rock awarded about 600 degrees for the Fall 2022 semester.

Speedwell Amaechi, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: William Watkis and Madison Hegedus, both of Somerset.

Suhaib Jawad, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Thomas Siegler, of Franklin Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester. Siegler is majoring in Accounting BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.



