Warriors On The Academic Move

Moravian University announced that AJ Gordon of Somerset was among the students named to the Dean’s Honors List for Fall 2022. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Jennifer Wong of Somerset has been named to the Fall 2022 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and countries. To be included on the Dean’s List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable earning at least a 3.30 quality point average.

Kevin Fahy of Somerset is one of more than 850 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Fahy is pursuing a bachelor of arts in creative arts at The Valley and is a graduate of Saint Joseph High School.

Price Delmarice of Somerset is one of 253 Minnesota State College students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Chloe Trevidic of Somerset, College of Letters and Science, has been named to the University of Wisconsin Dean’s List for the fall semester of the 2021-2022 academic year. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own GPA requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction. Most call the honor “dean’s list”, but some grant the “Dean’s Honor List” and “Dean’s High Honor List.”

Muhlenberg College dancers explored personal experiences and narratives through movement as the Theatre & Dance Department presented “Reset: New Dances” December 1-3 in the College’s Baker Theatre. Madison Whiting, Class of 2022, of Somerset, was a Crew member in “Reset: New Dances.”

Congratulations to the following local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester: Megan Lyttle and Madison Whiting, both of Somerset. Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement.

Robert Meyer of Somerset has been named to the Kennesaw State University Fall 2022 President’s List. Majoring in Industrial Engineering Tech, Meyer is among 5,503 undergraduate students named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. To qualify, students must achieve a 4.0 grade point average and complete a minimum of nine credit hours.

Connor Eby of Franklin Park and Anthony Young of Somerset have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Fall 2022 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Sydney L. Gero of Somerset was among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.

The following students recently graduated from University of Maryland Global Campus: Purva Patel of Somerset, Bachelor of Science in Software Development and Security; Praveen Puvvula of Somerset, Master of Business Administration, and Danish Sheikh of Franklin Park, Master of Science in Biotechnology.



