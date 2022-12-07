Warriors On The Academic Move

Allyson Smith of Somerset earned a Bachelor of Arts degree, with a major in Film And Media from Georgia State University during the summer semester of 2022. More than 2,000 students earned degrees and/or certificates at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate program levels during the summer.

Alyssa Ramirez of Somerset is among 18 students in Kean University’s inaugural Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies (PA) class who received their white coats during a ceremony recently held on Kean’s Union, New Jersey campus. The White Coat Ceremony is a traditional rite of passage that represents the PA students’ transition from classroom learning to a year of clinical practice in various healthcare settings, including obstetrics/gynecology, family medicine, general practice and pediatrics. The family of Hannah Syed, a member of the class who passed away earlier this year, was also presented with a coat.

Angilee Blake, a native of Somerset, was recently initiated into the Rider University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 235 new initiates from 11 universities during October 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

University of the Cumberlands would like to congratulate Kapil Kabra of Somerset on completing their Master of Science in Information Technology this August. Well done, Patriot!

The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Lauren Celine Eng of Franklin Park received a Doctor of Pharmacy Magna Cum Laude.

Linda Fasanella of Somerset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Summer 2022 Dean’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 13 in the Ferrell Center. Among the graduates was Crashell Allen of Somerset, Master of Science, Communication Sciences and Disorders, Graduate School.

Approximately 201 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Spring 2022 semester. Among the Mount Mary University Spring 2022 graduates is Patrell J. Hibbert of Somerset, Master of Science, Occupational Therapy Post Professional.

Seton Hall University is pleased to announce the following students who qualified for the Spring 2022 Dean’s list and to congratulate them for their outstanding academic achievements. The following local students, all from Somerset, made the list: Ashlin Miller, Carlie Chukrallah, Rahana Suresh , icole Kelly, Elizabeth Cheema, Kelly Veronsky, Jason Abraham, and Morgan Frazee.

Emerson College awarded more than 1,000 undergraduate degrees during its 142nd Commencement at Agganis Arena on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Rohita Gedala from Franklin Park received a BFA in Global Film Art and graduated in August 2022.

Ryan Enright of Somerset is one of more than 230 student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen during the Fall 2022 semester. Enright, a graduate of Immaculata High School, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in criminal justice at The Valley. Enright was a member of the football team.

Sean Tyree of Somerset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Summer 2022 President’s List. The summer terms run from May to August. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Kashmi Sachin Shah from Somerset was one of 60 New York Institute of Technology students who completed the university’s rigorous Internship Certificate Program over the summer. Students earned valuable hands-on experience and developed skills in a wide range of work environments. Shah interned at E4H Environments for Health Architecture.

Sydney Gero of Somerset was among six University of Scranton students who participated in The Royal Experience Summer Internship Program. Students were selected from a competitive pool and received a stipend of up to $4,000 to support their participation in a meaningful unpaid internship during the summer of 2022. The program was started in 2016 through funding by the University’s Parents’ Executive Council and the donations of alumni and friends of the University. Gero, a senior criminal justice major, participated in the New Jersey State Parole Board (NJSPB) Internship Program at the Community Programs Division of NJSPB in Trenton, New Jersey.



