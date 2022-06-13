Warriors On The Academic Move

Muhammad Timur Ali, of Somerset, received a degree from Clark University during the University’s 118th Commencement exercises on May 22. Ali graduated with a Master of Arts in economics.

Allyson Smith of Somerset has been named to the Dean’s List at Georgia State University for the spring 2022 semester. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Aminata Coundoul of Somerset, a graduating student from Montclair State University’s four-year bachelor’s in nursing program, was honored along with fellow classmates in a pinning ceremony that aired live on the Today Show on May 11, part of the NBC program’s Nurses Week coverage. The program’s 22 graduates, nursing faculty and Montclair President Jonathan Koppell appeared on the national broadcast, which is seen by more than three million people each morning.

Claudia Russell of Franklin Park graduated with a Doctor of Medicine in The Robert Larner M.D. College of Medicine during commencement ceremonies in May, 2022. This year’s commencement at the University of Vermont-the 221st in its history-marked a return to a traditional celebration outdoors on the University Green after two years of re-imagined ceremonies due to pandemic restrictions.

Harris Jawad is a member of the Lasell University Class of 2022. Undergraduate degree recipients were honored at an on-campus ceremony on May 14. Jawad, a resident of Somerset, graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science. Jawad was named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for their academic performance in the spring 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Jawad also presented at the institution’s annual Connected Learning Symposium. Jawad presented a science capstone project, “Do Basketball Players Naturally Have a Better Nutritional Intake Than Nonathletes?” The presentation incorporated the NACE competencies of professionalism and career & self-development. Since the inaugural event in 2002, the Connected Learning Symposium has, for the last 20 years, offered a community celebration of Lasell University’s intellectual and creative achievements. All student scholarship presented at Symposium aligns with National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE) in-demand professional competencies.

Maxwell Abbeyquaye, of Franklin Park, was named to the Spring 2022 President’s List at Hudson Valley Community College. Abbeyquaye is studying in the Liberal Arts and Science: Humanities and Social Science program at the Troy, NY college. Each fall and spring term, the college’s President’s List names those full-time students and part-time students registered for at least six college credits who have a term average of between 3.5 and 4.0 and who received no grade of “D,” “F,” “I,” “Z,” or “W” on their record for that term. Students must have successfully completed at least 12 college credits .

Robert Lenczewski of Somerset was among more than 850 bachelor’s degrees conferred at its undergraduate commencement ceremony on May 21 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre. Degrees were conferred to graduates who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2021, as well as January and May of 2022. Lenczewski earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience from the University of Scranton.

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Sarah Wilhelm, Somerset, in the Spring 2022 semester.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Winter 2022 President’s List: Gabrielle Cristiano, Linda Fasanella, Sean Tyree, all of Somerset. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Katherine Sour of Somerset graduated with a bachelor’s degree in communication studies from James Madison University during commencement exercises in May 2022. Sour was among 4,574 students who received undergraduate and graduate degrees.

On Saturday, May 21, Somerset resident Ryan J. McNee graduated from DeSales University with a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Finance during the university’s 53rd Commencement ceremony at the PPL Center in Allentown, Pa.

Zachary Amalfitano of Somerset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Winter 2022 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms (EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6).

Chloe Trevedic of Somerset, a student at University of Wisconsin’s College of Letters & Science, has been named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.



