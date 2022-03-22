Warriors On The Academic Move

Ohio University Scripps College of Communication student Adam Ward of Somerset has been named to OHIO’s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. More than 5,000 students qualified for the fall semester 2021 Dean’s List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Ohio students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.

More than 750 students were recognized for their outstanding academic performance over the fall 2021 semester at Saint Peter’s University by being named to the Dean’s List. Congratulations to these local distinguished scholars on earning this academic achievement: Grace Proctor, Joshua Frison and Gleneice Jones, all of Somerset.

Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater: Riya Lahiri of Somerset, Class of 2025 and Chidilim Menakaya of Somerset, Class of 2023.

The following students have earned the esteemed honor of placement on the Dean’s List at The College of New Jersey for the fall 2021 semester. To achieve this honor, a student must carry 12 or more credits that semester and earn a 3.5 (or above) grade point average: Dora Amoo-Achampong, Nursing; Colleen Doherty, Early Childhood; Kai Haney, Finance; Sean Healy, Civil Engineer; Jenny Kafas, Biology (BS); Nicole Kercado, Computer Science; Allison Kline, Elementary Education – iSTEM; Rebecca Kosty, Urban Education, Elementary; Karista Kunz, Management; Julianna Pastore, Special Education; Dailan Rativa Gonzalez, Nursing; Camille Sherriffe, English, and Lauren Tragale, English Secondary Education.

Lock Haven University congratulates Christopher Anderson, and all students who received their academic degrees. Anderson graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health & Physical Education.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ have been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses): Bianca Bacchione, Marcus Ramos, Kristina Casisa and Madison Hegedus, all of Somerset.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus, located in Teaneck, NJ, have been named to the Honors Lists for the Fall 2021 semester: Harvinder Kaur and Geovanni Guzman Marte, both of Somerset.

Thomas Siegler, of Franklin Park, earned dean’s list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Siegler is majoring in Finance BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean’s list.



