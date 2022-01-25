Warriors On The Academic Move

Courtney Wilson of Franklin Park has received the following degree from The University of Alabama: Master of Science. UA awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.

The following local students have earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus (UMGC) in fall 2021: Quheem Rogers,of Somerset, Bachelor of Science, Political Science, and Nakul Vyas, of Franklin Park, Master of Science, Information Technology.

Congratulations to these local students for being named to the Muhlenberg College Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester: Skyllar Capuno, Megan Lyttle, and Madison Whiting, all of Somerset.

Sydney L. Gero of Somerset was among more than 1,650 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2021 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. Gero is a junior criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.



