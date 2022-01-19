Warriors On The Academic Move

Congratulations to the following Franklin Warriors:

The following area students have been named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester: Timothy Drake of Somerset and Vrishank Mechineni of Franklin Park. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean’s List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.

Rohita Gedala of Franklin Park is among the students named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Gedala is majoring in Global Film Art and is a member of the Class of 2023.

Jonathan Menoutis of Somerset has been named to Southern New Hampshire University‘s Fall 2021 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6.

Montclair State University congratulates Red Hawks named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List, issued after the close of the Fall and Spring semesters by the academic deans, gives recognition to students with a 3.500 or higher semester GPA if a minimum of 12 credits is earned in courses that contribute to the GPA and if there are no IN (incomplete) grades for that semester. The students are: Sierra Schiff, Jordyn Cherry, Sabrina Ramlogan, Laury Rodriguez, Jhane Thomas, Zanya Frazier, Daisy Saunders, Carollyn Scotto Di Frego, Julia Hauss, Lirena Engelsbel, Michael Campbell, Didi Solano Abarca, Kaila Houghton, Emma Richter, Jermit Gunning, Jillian/Jill Silva, JennyKate Boardman and Kevin Millman, all of Somerset, and Shayna Davis-Albert of Franklin Park.

Prince Sokpo of Somerset was named to the Moravian University Dean’s Honor List for Fall 2021. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a Fall or Spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List.

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Sarah Wilhelm from Somerset, NJ in the Fall 2021 semester.

It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in either EW1 & EW2, EW3 & EW4, or EW5 & EW6. The students are: Jazmine Augusma, Anthony Fasanella, Linda Fasanella and Zachary Amalfitano, all of Somerset.



