Warriors On The Academic Move

Afeefa Malik of Franklin Park was named to the University of Utah’s Fall 2020 Dean’s List. Malik’s major is listed as Engineering BS. Malik was among more than 9,700 students named to the Fall 2020 Dean’s List at the U. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher in at least 12 graded credit hours during any one term.

Mrunali Vijaysinh Desai of Franklin Park was one of more than 1,300 students who received degrees as spring graduates of the New York Institute of Technology Class of 2020. Desai graduated with a MS in Computer Science.

Harris Jawad of Somerset, an Exercise Science major at Lasell University, is a member of the Emerging Leaders program at Lasell University.

Montclair State University congratulates Johann Torres Salguero of Somerset for being named a 2020 Presidential Scholar. In addition to the $5,000/year scholarship award, Presidential Scholars participate in academic, cultural, research-driven, and career-focused programs and activities that take the college experience to the next level and prepare them to be competitive candidates in their next step after graduation-whether that’s graduate school or the workforce. Presidential Scholars have at least a 3.5 high school GPA and a record of significant rigor in their high school curriculum.

Local residents were among more than 1,800 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2020 fall semester. The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List. The students are: Sydney L. Gero of Somerset, a sophomore criminal justice major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Carolina Chaves of Somerset, a senior strategic communication major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences; Jamie M. Greene of Somerset, a senior exercise science major in the University’s Panuska College of Professional Studies.

Montclair State University is pleased to welcome the newest members of the Red Hawk family for the Fall 2020 semester: Amari Hood of Somerset, who plans to study Jurisprudence, Law & Society; Johann Torres Salguero of Somerset; Aaron Bidlack of Somerset, who plans to study Animation and Illustration; Cydney Wallace of Somerset, who plans to study Filmmaking, and Jaila Mclean of Somerset, who plans to study Psychology.

Congratulations to the Muhlenberg College students and Muhlenberg College School of Continuing Studies students who were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2020 semester. Students with a term GPA of 3.50 or higher were recognized for this academic achievement. Local students include: Skyllar Capuno, Megan Lyttle, John Van Burik, and Madison Whiting, all of Somerset.

Murad Uzzell from Somerset was among the 447 students who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania on December 19, 2020. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place, but all degrees will be conferred upon completion of coursework.

Shellann Worthen is one of more than 800 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Worthen is pursuing a bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley.

Montclair State University congratulates undergraduate and graduate students who completed their academic degrees in May 2020. Among the graduates were: Arthur Wooten, who graduates with a BS in Computer Science; Khari Foster, who graduates with a BS in Computer Science; Alisa Do, who graduates with a BS in Exercise Science; Jaren Almonte, who graduates with a BS in Business Administration, and Adamu Braimah, who graduates with a MBA in Business Administration.



