Warriors On The Academic Move

Assumption College has announced that Colleen Kurtz of Somerset, Class of 2020, has been named to the College’s Dean’s List for the spring 2020 semester. Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 for a five-class, 15-credit semester to be included on the prestigious list, which is announced at the completion of the fall and spring semesters. She was also one of 522 individuals to earn a degree from Assumption at the culmination of the 2019-20 academic year. Kurtz received a bachelor’s degree in Criminology and Sociology.

Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the more than 2,850 students who were named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List, including Olivia Panagos from Somerset. A full-time student whose semester GPA is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received are named to the Dean’s List.

Allyson Smith of Somerset was named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Shelby A. Lubowicki of Somerset graduated from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Science. Lubowicki was among more than 4,007 students who received degrees awarded in May.

Congratulations to the Class of 2020! Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Muhlenberg College 2020 Baccalaureate and Commencement ceremonies have been rescheduled for October 17 and 18. However, to commemorate this important milestone, the College hosted a Virtual Senior Week which culminated May 17 with the Conferral of Degrees by President Kathleen Harring. During the presentation, 518 students were awarded their undergraduate degrees. Julia Lombardo of Franklin Park graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in Italian Studies. Phuc Nguyen of Somerset graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Media and Communication and Film Studies .

Harris Jawad, a resident of Somerset, was named to the Lasell University Dean’s List for their strong academic performance in Spring 2020. To be named to the Dean’s List, Lasell students must complete at least 12 credits as a full-time student and achieve a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Kayla Arrington, of Somerset was named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the President’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Michael P. Diana of Somerset was among the 30 members of The University of Scranton’s class of 2020 graduated from its undergraduate Honors Program, which is one of the Jesuit university’s programs of excellence. Students in the Honors Program pursue a rigorous education that stresses independent work through close engagement with professors and other honors students, including the preparation, presentation and defense of a research or creative project during their senior year. Diana worked with Jessica M. Nolan, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, on a thesis titled “The Cognitive Ripple Effect.” Diana majored in psychology.

A total of 1,802 students have been named to the Dean’s List at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) for the Spring 2020 semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, including Maya Webster, a Sociology major and Tiana Webster, a Sport Management major, both from Somerset.

The University of Alabama awarded some 6,326 degrees this spring. Among the graduates was Maanas Togaru of Franklin Park, who received a Master of Science in Metallurgical Engineering. The recent change to remote learning during this unprecedented time affected the University’s plans for traditional commencement activities. However, commencement is a milestone, and the University wants graduates to have the opportunity to walk across the stage in celebration of their success. Although any plans are contingent on how the summer outlook progresses, all spring graduates are invited to participate in the summer commencement events scheduled for Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1.



