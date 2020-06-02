Warriors On The Academic Move

Assumption is honoring 80 students who have been recognized with departmental honors, special awards, and Augustine Scholarships, academic awards for those who excel in their field of study. Colleen Kurtz, Class of 2020, of Somerset, received the departmental award for criminology.

University of the Cumberlands has conferred degrees to the Class of 2020, including Jyothi Kumar Emmadishettyof Somerset, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security andShravan Kumar Maktala, who received their Master of Science degree in Information Systems Security.

Michael P. Dianaof Somerset was among the more than 875 candidates whose bachelor’s degrees were conferred at The University of Scranton’s virtual undergraduate celebration ceremony on May 31. Degrees were conferred to graduates in a group who had completed their academic degree requirements in August and December of 2019, as well as January and May of 2020. A formal commencement ceremony, at which graduates will be individually recognized, will take place on Oct. 25 at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza, Wilkes-Barre.

Mirali Shahof Somerset has earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. Shah was among approximately 4,050 undergraduate and graduate students who earned degrees during the Spring 2020 semester. Students were celebrated during a virtual celebration held on May 1. They will also be honored during in-person commencement ceremonies to be held on campus later this year.

University of the Sciences recognized graduates as part of the University’s 199th Commencement celebration held virtually on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, including Tejumade Akandeof Somerset, who graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree; Brinoy Patelof Franklin Park, who graduated with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, and Krina Patelof Franklin Park, who graduated Cum Laude with a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree.

The following students have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at University of the Sciences. Selection for this award is based on completing and passing all assigned courses with no grade below a “C” and attaining an academic average of at least 3.4 for courses taken in the fall of 2019. The students are: Shanaya Patelof Somerset, Vidhi Dalalof Somerset, Tejumade Akandeof Somerset, Siham Naseerof Franklin Park, and Shreya Patelof Somerset.

Zona Alabiof Somerset received a Master of Science in Nursing degree in Nursing from Wilkes University. The degree was one of 720 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees awarded at a virtual degree conferral ceremony held by Wilkes on May 16. A second virtual degree conferral occurred on May 29 for students receiving the Doctor of Pharmacy degree in the Nesbitt School of Pharmacy. The virtual degree conferrals, livestreamed from campus, included remarks from Wilkes University interim President Paul Adams and interim Provost Terese Wignot. Because Wilkes University could not hold its 73rd spring commencement ceremony, an in-person graduation ceremony is planned for Sept. 12, 2020, in the McHale Athletic Center of the University Center on Main on the Wilkes campus.



