Warriors On The Academic Move

East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania (ESU) recognized 362 students who were scheduled to be recognized at this year’s Annual Honors Convocation, which was not held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Among those honored were Me’Saj Closs and Tiana Webster, both of Somerset.

Geovanni Guzman Marte, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ, has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Jael Lara of Somerset was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Lara was initiated at Kean University. Lara is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Joseph Caruso of Franklin Park was among the 177 University of Scranton students who studied abroad during the Intersession 2020 semester. Caruso, a environmental science major at Scranton participated in CIEE Open Campus, Global Institutes in Germany; Argentina; South Africa; Denmark; United Kingdom; Spain; France; Italy; and Chile.

Julia Vanzini of Somerset was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Vanzini was initiated at The College of New Jersey. Vanzini is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Kayla Arrington of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester at Georgia State University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Shellann Worthen of Somerset was recently inducted to Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society. Worthen, a graduate of Union Catholic Regular High School, is pursuing a bachelor of science in biochemistry and molecular biology at The Valley. Tri Beta, the Biology Department honor society, is a society for students, particularly undergraduates, dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research. Since its founding in 1922, more than 200,000 persons have been accepted into lifetime membership, and more than 553 chapters have been established throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Margaret Nornor-Quadjie of Somerset was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Nornor-Quadjie was initiated at Duquesne University. Nornor-Quadjie is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Lorraine Hansberry’s explosive drama “A Raisin in the Sun” takes an unflinching look at the hopes and struggles of an urban black family in 1950s Chicago. The Muhlenberg College Theatre & Dance Department presented the classic play Feb. 20-23, directed by Emmy Award-nominated guest artist Jeffrey Page. Madison Whiting of Somerset is one of ten featured student cast members.

Serena Brown, of Somerset, a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, has been named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a student must carry a 3.2 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses).

Chidilim Menakaya was named to the dean’s list at Tufts University for the Fall 2019 semester. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University require a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater.

Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Florham Campus, located in Madison, NJ, have been named to the Honors Lists for the Fall 2019 semester. Among them are Dmitry Grachev and Kristina Casisa, both of Somerset.

Wyatt Kaneps of Somerset was named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the 2019 Fall Semester. Kaneps is in the mechanical engineering program. Degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.



