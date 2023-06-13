Warrior 4 Life Foundation Holds ‘Photo Op’ For 2023 Awardees

Most of the Warrior 4 Life Scholarship Foundation‘s 2023 awardees gathered at the Township Cultural Gazebo in the Municipal Complex June 11 for the annual photo op.

Foundation founders Nicholas and Rebekah Solomon and Daryn and Adrian Plummer explained the Foundation’s mission and introduced the award winners.

This year, 12 graduating seniors were awarded a total of $13,500 in scholarships.

Those awarded scholarships and the categories in which they were awarded are:

W4L Flagship Scholarships

Bruce Medley Legacy Award $2,000: Tabatha Algeria

Malcolm & Barbara Bendard HBCU Award $2,000: Ty-Anna Dormeus

Myra Mitchel Financial Need/Tradegy Award $2,000: Valaria Lopez Espinoza

Carl & Theresa Wade Academic Excellence Award $2,000: Madison Esser

Legacy Book Scholarship

Legacy- Sidney Ivey $500: Scout Lowrie

Legacy – Dennis Harris. $500: Kelson Lowrie

Legacy – Bill Westfield $500: Cameron Snowden

Legacy – Rev. Buster Soaries. $500: Ashish Lal

Legacy – Dr. Donna Silva-Burnett $500: Chloe Leong

Donated Funds Scholarship

FTSAA – $500: Megan Hauss

Justin Miller Family – $500: Isabella Chee

Angela Lee & Family – Female Athlete Scholarship – $2,000: Jordan Cole

Following are scenes from the afternoon, submitted by Caylia Wallace of Caylia Wallace Media:







