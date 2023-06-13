Quantcast

Warrior 4 Life Foundation Holds ‘Photo Op’ For 2023 Awardees

Added by Bill Bowman on June 12, 2023.
Most of the Warrior 4 Life Scholarship Foundation‘s 2023 awardees gathered at the Township Cultural Gazebo in the Municipal Complex June 11 for the annual photo op.

Foundation founders Nicholas and Rebekah Solomon and Daryn and Adrian Plummer explained the Foundation’s mission and introduced the award winners.

This year, 12 graduating seniors were awarded a total of $13,500 in scholarships.

Those awarded scholarships and the categories in which they were awarded are:

W4L Flagship Scholarships

  • Bruce Medley Legacy Award $2,000: Tabatha Algeria
  • Malcolm & Barbara Bendard HBCU Award $2,000: Ty-Anna Dormeus
  • Myra Mitchel Financial Need/Tradegy Award $2,000: Valaria Lopez Espinoza
  • Carl & Theresa Wade Academic Excellence Award $2,000: Madison Esser

Legacy Book Scholarship

  • Legacy- Sidney Ivey $500: Scout Lowrie
  • Legacy – Dennis Harris. $500: Kelson Lowrie
  • Legacy – Bill Westfield $500: Cameron Snowden
  • Legacy – Rev. Buster Soaries. $500: Ashish Lal
  • Legacy – Dr. Donna Silva-Burnett $500: Chloe Leong

Donated Funds Scholarship

  • FTSAA – $500: Megan Hauss
  • Justin Miller Family – $500: Isabella Chee
  • Angela Lee & Family – Female Athlete Scholarship – $2,000: Jordan Cole

