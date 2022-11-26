Warrior 4 Life Foundation Holds All-Class Reunion To End ‘I Love Franklin’ Week

Warrior alumni from a variety of classes took over tables at the Twenty/20 Taphouse on Cedar Grove Lane November 25 to cap off “I Love Franklin Week.”

The event was sponsored by the Warrior 4 Life Foundation, the 5-year-old organization dedicated to awarding scholarships to Franklin students attending college. Starting November 21, the foundation acknowledged local businesses that had supported their mission.

The Class of ’95’s Robert Edmond, one of the evening’s organizers, said getting together comes naturally for FHS graduates.

“It’s really second nature to us to stay connected, that’s the default setting,” he said.

“It’s really great to get all the classes together because ultimately, we’re all Warriors,” he said. “Especially around the holidays when people are normally in town, it’s convenient to get people together to reconnect.”

Kevin Kelly, a member of teh class of ’89, said he wanted to help because, “I’m a Warrior.”

“Were all kind of family … so it’s always something good to support,” he said.

Here are a few scenes from the evening.





