‘Walking The Old Boonton Line’ Topic Of Library Program

Author Wheeler Antabanez will appear at the Franklin Township Library’s main branch on DeMott Lane to present a video tour of the old Boonton railway line, and sign his book on the same topic.

The talk, entitled “Walking the Old Boonton Line: A Photographic Journey on the Abandoned Rails of New Jersey,” is scheduled for 1-2:30 p.m. June 24.

In 2022, Wheeler took one last walk on the abandoned Erie tracks before New Jersey demolished them to make way for the Essex/Hudson Greenway. The drone images and video he captured on his hike from

Montclair to Jersey City resulted in a book and movie about this epic adventure.

Released in October 2022 by Abandoned Books, “Walking the Old Boonton Line” is the definitive last look at this historic railway.

During his talk, audience members will be transported along the abandoned tracks of the Old Boonton Line on a guided virtual tour through the towns of Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus, and Jersey City, emerging from the Bergen Arches and ending up at the Hudson River Waterfront.

With more than 20 years of experience walking the fringes of literature and photography, Wheeler is known for books about New Jersey and his compelling live readings.

After the video presentation, Wheeler will take questions from the audience and sign copies of his new

book, “Walking the Old Boonton Line.”

This event is free, but registration is required to secure a seat.





