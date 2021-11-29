Virtual Senior Center Programs For December

December Outdoor and Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients

December 1-3

Dec. 1, 10 a.m. – Tickling the Ivories: Learn to Play the Piano (Lesson 1) with Benson Music Studio. Join like-minded seniors who have an appreciation for music while learning the basics of playing the piano. Participants will learn by using a printed piano keyboard and a free mobile-phone piano app. The class is for those who wanted to take piano lessons when they were younger and never did, or who need a refresher. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 1, 11 a.m. – NJIO Holiday Concert. Enjoy a holiday music performance presented by the New Jersey Intergenerational Orchestra (NJIO), a unique orchestra that bridges generations of musicians through music and artistic excellence for over 20 years. NJIO gives musicians of all ages and abilities the opportunity to study and perform classical music by rehearsing, learning, and performing side-by-side with professional musicians. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 2, 11 a.m. – Trivia Through the Decades by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention & Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Play trivia and take a trip down memory lane. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 2, 1 p.m. – “EnviroScape: Part 1” by N.J. Watershed Ambassador Virginia Rockey, Americorps. Participate in a four-part series that begins with environmental education about the various forms of water pollution through a visual aid. Learn about watersheds, and where they are located in New Jersey. Then discuss how the population can help alleviate water pollution. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – What Can the Library Do for You and Seasonal Trivia. Learn about the new services that the Somerset County Library System offers and then play seasonal trivia. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – A Dance to December performed by the Raritan Valley Dance Ensemble under the direction of Co-Chair and Professor of Dance Loretta Fois of the Department of Arts & Design, Honors College, Raritan Valley Community College. Enjoy the Raritan Valley Dance Ensemble’s (RVDE) performance choreographed by the RVCC faculty, students, and guest artists. Dance techniques using leaps, twirls, jumps, twists, and fluid movements represent various dance forms including ballet modern jazz, improvisation and more. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the performance. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 3, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making, and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

December 6-10

Dec. 6, 11 a.m. – “You Are What You Eat” by Research Project Coordinators Dan Dychtwald, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.S., and Lisa Lanza, Ph.D., M.P.H., R.D.N., C.L.C., Institute for Health, Health Care Policy & Aging Research, Rutgers, The State University. Try a different, yet a doable approach to dieting and nutrition. Learn how to choose healthy food and sustain the journey without it being a burden. Find out about the science behind the chemical changes that occur in the brain when consuming healthy food. This class will help motivate participants to make positive changes and stick to their commitments. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 6, 3 p.m. – Holiday Dance Performance by the Vo-Tech Dancers. Don’t miss this holiday extravaganza performed by student dancers from Somerset County Vo-Tech who will dazzle the audience with a festive dance to include tap dancing and beautiful costumes. ** This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 7, 10 a.m. – Waltz of the Flowers by George Marriner Maull, Discovery Orchestra.

Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the festive performance “Waltz of the Flowers” from Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker.” **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 7, 11 a.m. – Mario Lanza Holiday Show with Dominic Mantuano. Enjoy this marvelous performance by the winner of the “National Choral Award” and the “Governor’s Award for Opera in New Jersey.” Dominic was also awarded the title of “Grand Champion Performer of the World” at the World Championships of Performing Arts – a competition that hosted 1,500 performers from more than 30 countries. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 7, 1:30 p.m. – “Unmanned Systems: Robotic for Professional and Personal Use” by Dr. William Austin, president, Warren County Community College and students. Take an educational journey toward the future of robotic technology. Meet Warren County Community College’s robotic dog Spot; see land-based, maritime, and air drones housed at the droneport/lab facility; learn about Tom Bot, a robot that provides emotional comfort to older adults; and discover what is on the technology horizon in the tristate area. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 7, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. This class will help you reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 8, 10 a.m. – Tickling the Ivories: Learn to Play the Piano (Lesson 2) with Benson Music Studio. Join like-minded seniors who have an appreciation for music while learning the basics of playing the piano. Participants will learn by using a printed piano keyboard and a free mobile-phone piano app. The class is for those who wanted to take piano lessons when they were younger and never did, or who need a refresher. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 8, 11 a.m. – Virtual Christmas Party with Entertainment by Gary Morton. Celebrate, sing, dance, and be merry with good friends and entertainment by DJ Gary Morton. Gary will perform holiday favorites that will get you into the holiday spirit. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 9, 10:30 a.m. – Holiday Performance with Dominic Mantuano. Get into the holiday spirit when Dominic performs current and classic holiday songs. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 9, 11 a.m. – Eating for Cancer Prevention by Community Outreach Educator Evelyn Fuertes, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey. Join this informative discussion about cancer prevention through nutrition and learn how one’s eating habits can affect one’s health. Participants will also find out how to reduce the risk of cancer by adopting the new American palate. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 9, 1 p.m. – “Benthic Macroinvertebrates (Part 2)” by Virginia Rockey, Americorps N.J. Watershed Ambassador, Watershed Management Area (WMA) #9, Lower Raritan, South and Lawrence Rivers and Duke Farms. Get up close and personal while watching an interesting demo about Benthic Macroinvertebrates also known as snails, worms, beetles, and dragonflies, which exist in streams and can indicate the level of pollution in a body of water. Ms. Rockey will also discuss preserving the wetlands and “responsible impact.” **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 10, 11 a.m. – “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” by Nicolette Vasco, Alzheimer’s Association. Learn what signs may indicate the onset of Alzheimer’s or dementia, what type of doctors can help assess and diagnose the disease, as well as the latest advances in treatment. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 10, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

December 13-17

Dec. 13, 11 a.m. – “The Museum of Early Trades and Crafts” with Museum Educator Griselle Casacola. Embark on a virtual tour through the doors of the Museum of Early Trades and Crafts; a beautiful Richardsonian Romanesque Revival building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Learn about the 18th and 19th century New Jersey craftsman and artisans from the colonial era through the age of industrialization and discover the significant historical value and impact these craftsmen had on our society.**This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. The program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 13, 2:30 p.m. – From St. Nicholas to Santa Claus. Take a special guided, virtual, holiday tour through Liberty Hall Museum. “From St. Nicholas to Santa Claus” shows four types of American Christmas celebrations. Participants will see how decorations and traditions have changed over the centuries. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Dec. 14, 11 a.m. – “The Kitchen Historian: Holiday Theme” with Historian Dana Bala. Join this festive discussion about how cookbooks, recipes, Grandma’s recipe box, and the treasured community cookbook affected holidays, family life, the community and American culture in the 1870s to 1960s. Recipes provide historians with information about the role of women, politics, cultural issues, ingredients available, kitchen tools and utensils used, fuel sources, literacy, and economic issues. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 14, 3 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – Tickling the Ivories: Learn to Play the Piano (Lesson 3) with Benson Music Studio. Join like-minded seniors who have an appreciation for music while learning the basics of playing the piano. Participants will learn by using a printed piano keyboard and a free, mobile-phone piano app. The class is for those who wanted to take piano lessons when they were younger and never did, or who need a refresher. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 15, 11 a.m. – “Hospice Misconceptions” by Community Education Liaison Bob Goldbetter, Ascend Hospice. Learn about hospice care (compassionate care), which is not a cure but a way for terminally ill patients to remain comfortable for as long as possible during their last phase of life. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – “De-Stress for Success” by Lori Morell, Parker Life. ‘Tis the season. Learn about the effects of stress, how it can negatively impact one’s health and how to manage it during the holiday season. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough**

Dec. 17, 11 a.m. – Holiday Sing-Along with Entertainer Sal DiBianca. Sing along or just sit back and relax while enjoying holiday favorites such as “Jingle Bells,” “White Christmas,” “Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and more. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 17, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

December 20-24

Dec. 20, 10 a.m. – “Chuckles, Chortles, and Giggles: The Benefits of Laughter for Seniors” by Healthy Aging Coordinator Rebecca Abenante, M.A., M.S.W., L.S.W., ASW-G, Atlantic Health System. Learn how humor can improve one’s physical and mental health with a medium-sized chuckle or full belly guffaw. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 20, 11 a.m. – Holiday Sing-Along with the Full Monty Uke Band. Get into the holiday spirit with a special holiday sing along loaded with uplifting holiday classics. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 20, 11 a.m. – “Self-Worth/Self-Respect” by Training and Consultation Specialist Monica Townsend, M.P.A., B.S., COPSA Institute for Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders, Rutgers University Behavioral Health. Explore why there are lower reporting rates of elder abuse versus other crimes, and discover why having a positive sense of self-worth can help prevent older adults from being victims. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 20, 12 p.m. – Holiday Sing-Along with Caitlyn Campbell, Foothill Acres. Join Caitlyn, who is back by popular demand, when she sings her favorite holiday classics. Participants can request a favorite song and sing along. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 21, 10 a.m. – Music by Handel’s Messiah by George Marriner Maull, Discovery Orchestra. Get into the holiday spirit with Maestro George Marriner Maull when he performs “Handel’s Messiah.” **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 21, 11 a.m. – Ghost of Christmas Past by Hannah Gaston, Liberty Hall Museum. Enjoy 250 years of Christmas tales at Liberty Hall. Discover how decorations and décor have changed over the years, how wartime rations and accommodations affected holiday celebrations, and see what types of toys and games were found under the tree. **This program is made possible by funds from the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission, a partner of the New Jersey Historical Commission. The program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 21, 1 p.m. – Learn to Draw a Holiday Theme Still Life Picture with Nadeen. Learn a practical drawing method using minimal supplies (just pencil and paper), and then apply the newly learned skills to draw a holiday-themed still-life picture. **This program is hosted by the Warrenbrook Senior Center.**

Dec. 21, 3 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. This class will help participants reduce their stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 22, 10 a.m. – Tickling the Ivories: Learn to Play the Piano (Lesson 4) with Benson Music Studio. Join like-minded seniors who have an appreciation for music while learning the basics of playing the piano. Participants will learn by using a printed piano keyboard and a free, mobile-phone piano app. The class is for those who wanted to take piano lessons when they were younger and never did, or who need a refresher. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Dec. 22, 11 a.m. – Happy Holidays with the Pettet Sisters. memorable experience at this performance. You will tap your toes and sing along to favorite holiday tunes with the Pettet sisters, who have distinguished careers. Their claim to fame comes from performances at the White House, in movies such as Stepmom, and on an ABC special titled “Sisters in Show Business.” They have gained national recognition with their “Dream Come True Tour” featured on television, radio, and live. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 22, 2 p.m. – Craft: Creating a Snow Hat Ornament with Cate. Create adorable miniature snow hats with just a cardboard tube (from a roll of toilet paper or paper towels), yarn (use any spare yarn you have), and scissors. To register and for more information, send an email to Caitlyn Murray at cmurray@co.somerset.nj.us **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 23, 1 p.m. – “Dragonfly Pond: The Ethical Balance (Part 3)” by Virginia Rockey, Americorps NJ Watershed Ambassador, Watershed Management Area (WMA) #9, Lower Raritan, South and Lawrence Rivers and Duke Farms. Delve into the realm of responsible impact with consumers, the associated environmental concerns, problems, viable solutions, and how to preserve and restore wetlands habitat. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

December 27-31

Dec. 28, 11 a.m. – “Starting the New Year: Lessons for a Long Life” by Sigrid Solis, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about the diets and lifestyles of people who live in (blue zones) – areas noted for having populations that live to be 90-years or more and find out how to apply their healthy habits into their own life. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Dec. 29, 11 a.m. – All You Need is Love. “Come Together” to celebrate the new year by singing and dancing to Beatles hits. **Hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Dec. 29, 2 p.m. – New Year’s Eve Party with Rearview Mirror. Look forward to the year ahead, while looking back to songs of the past performed by Rearview Mirror. Enjoy musical genres including country music, rock, pop, Motown, and standards from the 40s-70s. Each song is accompanied by pictures, videos, and graphics. Jokes and music trivia also make this show fun for all. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 30, 1 p.m. – “The Incredible Journey (Part 4)” by Americorps NJ Watershed Ambassador Virginia Rockey, Watershed Management Area (WMA) #9, Lower Raritan, South and Lawrence Rivers and Duke Farms. Learn about the ebb and flow of water and the power of its movement as well as the science of evaporation, condensation, precipitation, infiltration and how water cycles work with the earth’s oceans, atmosphere, and land. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Virtual Exercise Classes: All Senior Center Clients

(Activity Release Forms Required)

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while being immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Mondays, 12 p.m. – Silver Strength with Rose. Join this 45-minute exercise class, where participants will practice 20 minutes of cardio (or movement), followed by 20 minutes of toning (with or without weights), then a five-minute relaxing stretch. **This class is great for all skill levels. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Dec. 6, 13 & 20, 1 p.m. –Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which will help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights (or substitute with two soup cans or two filled water bottles) for strength training. For more information, call 908-753-9440.**

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or emailagingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. –Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Wednesdays, 12 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Learn stretching, strength training, laughter yoga, breathing exercises and more in this FREE weekly exercise program. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or email AgingHillsborough@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Dec. 9, 16, 23 & 30, 10:45 a.m. – Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Fridays, 11:30 a.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people age 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**



