Virtual Senior Center February Schedule

The Somerset County-operated senior centers, managed by the Office on Aging & Disability Services, is providing virtual classes, programs and some in-person classes as noted on this schedule.

Management continues to follow state-mandated public healthcare guidelines while assessing when it will be safe to resume onsite, indoor activities at the senior wellness centers.

Virtual classes and programs are canceled on Feb. 21 (President’s Day)

Zoom Guidelines

Unless otherwise specified, residents ages 60 and above can join any Zoom programs listed in this schedule even if they are not a client at the center that is hosting the program.

Zoom Activity Release Forms

Participants are required to obtain and complete an Activity Release Form from the senior center they regularly attend. After submitting the form to that center, participants will receive an email containing information about all Zoom classes and programs listed in this schedule. All programs are FREE for registered members!

Zoom Tutorial and Registration

Zoom is a secure, video-based, user-friendly, online platform that can be accessed through a smartphone, tablet, or computer, which allows residents to see and hear others. Learn how to use Zoom or sign-up for a virtual tour, at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us. To register for a program or class, call 908-203-6101 or email Donlin@co.somerset.nj.us.

February Virtual Programs and Classes for All Senior Center Clients

February 1-4

Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. – “Making a Good Impressionism” by Michael Norris, Ph.D. Zoom through the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Princeton University Art Museum, and the Zimmerli Art Museum at Rutgers University to learn about French Impressionism. Participants will discover how the Impressionists rebelled against traditional art by creating new images that quivered with energy and emotion. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 2, 10:30 a.m. – “Coyote Cries” by Naturalist Vanessa Darras, Somerset County Parks Commission and Environmental Education Center. Sort the myths from the facts about coyotes at this PowerPoint-based lecture and discussion that will provide information, which is important to any New Jersey resident. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Feb. 2, 11 a.m. – Gigi’s Playhouse. JoinExecutive Director Liz Kepniss to learn about Gigi’s Playhouse in Hillsborough, which strives to change lives by providing free education, therapy, and career development programs for individuals with Down Syndrome and their families. **The Somerset County Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater will be collecting kitchen, cleaning, office, and school supplies from Feb. 7to11. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 3, 11 a.m. – “George Washington and Morristown, Perfect Together” by Historian Joel Farkas. Explore Morristown, New Jersey’s historical relationship to the Revolutionary War via Zoom, and learn what connection George Washington has to the area. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Feb. 3, 1 p.m. – Chinese Lunar New Year 2022 Performance with Lili Greene, ICE Production Network, Inc., Talents for the Community. Watch an out-of-this-world virtual performance to celebrate the Lunar New Year, also known as Year of the Tiger. Talented students from Edison, NJ will showcase their musical flair with singing, dancing, and musical performances. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 3, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 4, 2 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. In this class, you will reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

February 7-11

Feb. 7, 11 a.m. – “Love Your Heart: Introduction to Heart Health and Reducing Sugar” by Jennifer Korneski, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn about the lifestyle factors that can increase your risk of heart disease and how to lower your risk by making better decisions about sugar intake and food choices. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Feb. 8, 10:30 a.m. – Light Rock Sounds of the 1960s by Singer and Guitarist Andrew Lobby. Gently rock to the sound of popular light-rock songs from the 60s. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 9, 11 a.m. – “The Do’s and Don’ts of Recycling in Somerset County” by Melissa Harvey, Somerset County Division of Solid Waste Management. Learn how to reduce, reuse and recycle properly with Melissa when she explains the items that can and cannot be recycled, how to dispose of household hazardous waste, electronics, and personal documents. She also will discuss the impact that China has had on recycling in the U.S. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 10, 11 a.m. – 70s Trivia by Crisis Counselor for the Senior Population Marisa Merrigan, FEMA Hope and Healing Program, Robert Wood Johnson Barnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery. Test your knowledge of the 1970s in this exciting trivia game. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Feb. 10, 1 p.m. – Therapeutic Self-Massage by Brienne Jahno, Rivers Edge of Bridgewater. Massage away your aches and pains using simple techniques taught by Brienne. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 10, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as the speed of thought process, planning skills, reaction time, decision making and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 11, 2 p.m. – Virtual Bingo. Researchers have found that playing Bingo provides multiple benefits, such as promoting socialization, strengthening hand-eye coordination, and helping to improve short-term memory skills. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

February 14-18

Feb. 14, 11 a.m. – “Emotional Wellness” by Program Coordinator Mary Catherine Lundquist, Rutgers University Behavioral Care. Learn simple and practical strategies to help support your emotional wellness and better manage life’s ups and downs. These simple tools can be used every day to help you handle stress, better adapt to change, deal with loss, and improve your mood, physical health, and quality of sleep. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Feb. 14, 1 p.m. – Valentine’s Day Virtual Tour: SAVE Animal Shelter in Skillman with Executive Director Heather Achenbach. Take a virtual tour of a place for homeless animals, the SAVE Animal Shelter. Heather, a lifelong animal lover who left her corporate job to pursue her dream of helping homeless animals, will guide you through the facility where you will see cute and cuddly dogs and cats. **This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Feb. 14, 1 p.m. – “Heart-Healthy Foods” by Sigrid Solis, Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Learn everything you need to know about nutrition and heart health during American Heart Month in February. Sigrid will discuss key health recommendations as well as how to incorporate nutritious and delicious meals and snacks into your diet. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 15, 10:30 a.m. – Grand Canyon Trivia by Crisis Counselor Samantha Malinger, Robert Wood Johnson Institute for Prevention and Recovery’s Hope and Healing Program. Test your knowledge in this fun game of trivia about the Grand Canyon also known as one of the seven Natural Wonders of the World. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 16, 11 a.m. – Music of the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Join singer and musician Paul Elwood who will sing popular hits from the 50s through the 70s. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 17, 11 a.m. – Art with Sam, Artist Sam Matthews,Art Across Borders. Celebrate Valentine’s Day and learn how to create Valentine’s Day’s cards out of chalk-marbled paper and by using hand-lettering and paper-cutting techniques. Cards can be given to loved ones or used as home decorations. **Registration is required. Materials that are needed include thick paper (watercolor, Bristol paper, cardstock), pastel or sidewalk chalk, scissors, hairspray, hairdryer, hot glue or Elmer’s glue, a tray for water (baking dish, cookie sheet with edges, aluminum tray). Card stock and chalk are available at the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough. For more information and to register, email Lisa Cheng at lcheng@co.somerset.nj.us **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Feb. 17, 1 p.m. – “Science for Seniors: Volcanos and Earthquakes” by Gloria Hoffner. Join Gloria to learn about earthquakes and volcanos, how these natural disasters are predicted, why the events occur, and how much warning can be given to civilians. Participants will also see lava samples from around the world. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 17, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join Kristen for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making, and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 18, 11 a.m. – “Love: A History” by Motivational Speaker Anna Nowick. Explore the history of love including famous sweethearts, poets, quizzes, and historical attitudes from around the world about love.**This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Feb. 18, 2 p.m. – Guided Meditation with Cate. Take a break and soothe yourself with calming music and meditation. Join this class and reduce stress, control anxiety, increase attention span, and decrease age-related memory loss. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

February 21-25

Feb. 22, 10:30 a.m. – “Avoiding Falls” by Nicholas Mazzone, P.T., D.P.T, C.S.C.S, Trinity Rehab. Learn about the causes, risk factors and tips to prevent falls. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 24, 11 a.m. – “Science for Seniors: Ocean Life” by Gloria Hoffner. Discover how the ocean was formed and why it is salty, and learn facts about whales, sharks, and other ocean creatures. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Feb. 24, 1 p.m. – “Safety in the Home” by Erika Relova, Parker Life. Learn how to make your home safe for you and your loved ones. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Bridgewater.**

Feb. 24, 2 p.m. – Brain Games and Trivia with Kristen. Join others for various trivia and brain games. Studies show that playing games may help sharpen one’s thinking skills that tend to wane with age, such as processing speed, planning skills, reaction time, decision making, and short-term memory. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Feb. 25, 11 a.m. – Dance Performance by the Raritan Valley Dance Ensemble. Enjoy this performance by Raritan Valley Community College faculty, students and guest artists featuring a range of dances accompanied by a variety of musical genres and sounds. Performers will demonstrate the communicative aspects of dance using improvisations. There will be a Q&A session at the end of the performance. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

February 28

Feb. 28, 11 a.m. – Musical Memories with Rearview Mirror. Take a look back in time during this Zoom concert with Rearview Mirror. Iris Hirsch and Glenn Bullion will perform country music, rock, pop, Motown, and standards from the 1940s to the 70s. Songs will be accompanied by interesting visuals using photos, videos, and graphics. **This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Virtual Exercise Classes for All Senior Center Clients

Note: An Activity Release Form and the use of a camera (audio and video) are required to participate.

Mondays, 10 a.m. – Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits from practicing yoga poses with the support and safety of your favorite chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance while immersed in a relaxing class. Expect a lot of gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. This class is perfect for relieving stress and helping to gain an overall sense of well-being. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or email lcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Mondays, 11 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 609-466-0846, or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is Hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Mondays, 2 p.m. – Chair Exercises with Lisa. Have fun while practicing chair exercises, which will help increase blood circulation, improve flexibility and strengthen one’s muscles. Exercises can be practiced while standing or sitting. **Participants need a sturdy chair, water bottle, and hand weights for strength training (or substitute hand weights with two soup cans or two filled water bottles). A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register call 908-369-8700 or emaillcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. For more information, call 908-753-9440. **This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9 a.m. – Take Control with Exercise. This ongoing exercise program is appropriate for all skill levels and can be practiced while either standing or sitting. Participants will strengthen core muscles and improve flexibility and balance while boosting stamina. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-204-3435 or email agingwellness@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Basking Ridge.**

Tuesdays, 12 p.m. – Yoga/Meditation & Breathing Techniques with Dr. Prabha Srinivas, Council for Yoga Accreditation International at the S-Vyasa University of Yogic Sciences. Reduce stress in your life and take control of your emotional and physical well-being through the practice of yoga and meditation. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us .This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Tuesdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Get fit while performing 20 minutes of low-impact exercises to music, 15 minutes using weights, and 15 minutes using resistance bands. Perform stretching exercises with a chair and other movements while standing. Proper breathing and positioning of core muscles during all exercises are encouraged. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **To register call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

(New)Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi 24 Video. Reduce the risk of falls by practicing Tai chi. In this class, participants will learn to shift their body weight through a series of light, controlled movements that flow rhythmically into one long gesture. Studies have shown that some participants have experienced a reduction in pain, fatigue, and stiffness and have experienced a greater sense of well-being. **The program can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**

Wednesdays, 1 p.m. – Zumba Gold (Chair) with Laurie Fetcher. Get your blood pumping to zesty music that will inspire a hearty workout. This class is manageable for people ages 60 and above, beginners, or others who need modification to their exercise routine. Participants will build cardiovascular health by challenging the heart and working the hip, leg, and arm muscles when practicing fun and rhythmic moves while sitting in a chair.**A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 10 a.m. –Yoga for All! Stand & Chair Yoga with Manjula. Gain health benefits by practicing yoga poses from the support and safety of your favorite chair or practice without a chair. Increase bone density, improve strength, flexibility and balance, relieve stress and gain an overall sense of well-being. Expect gentle stretching to bring movement to joints and muscles. **The class is open to all skill levels and can be practiced while standing or sitting. A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 732-563-4213 or email toth@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Quail Brook Senior Center.**

Thursdays, 1 p.m. – Fit & Flex with Rose. Learn stretching, strength training, laughter yoga, breathing exercises and more in this FREE weekly exercise program. This class changes frequently and is suitable for all skill levels. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 908-369-8700 or emaillcheng@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Senior Wellness Center at Hillsborough.**

(NEW)Fridays, 12 p.m. – White Lotus Qigong Video with Dr. Paul Lam. Help unify the mind, posture, and breath by practicing Qigong. Release tension, regulate breathing, improve proper body alignment, and stimulate the body’s circulation of vital energy to strengthen the immune system and loosen neck and shoulder muscles. When practicing Qigong, participants will practice a series of slow, flowing, low-impact movements. **A maximum of 25 participants is allowed in the class. To register, call 609-466-0846 or email crowley@co.somerset.nj.us. This program is hosted by the Montgomery Senior Center.**