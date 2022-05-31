Quantcast

Video, Expanded Photo Gallery: Memorial Day Parade Returns

Added by Bill Bowman on May 30, 2022.
The township’s Memorial Day Parade and observance returned on May 30 after a two-year Covid-19 hiatus.

Marchers paraded up DeMott Lane from New Brunswick Road to the Veterans Memorial Park at the Municipal Complex.

The Franklin Reporter & Advocate live streamed the parade and the observance at Veterans Memorial Park:

Here are some scenes from the day:

The event was organized by Bob and Nancy LaCorte, and emceed by U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Steve Gillooly.

Presenting colors were honor guards from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

The national anthem was sung by Sarah Stefaniak, and America the Beautiful was sung by PJ Parker.

The invocation was given by Pastor George Montanari of Middlebush Reformed Church.

Speaking were Mayor Phil Kramer, with the keynote speech delivered by Major (Ret.) Thomas Roughneed, U.S. Army Reserve.

The observance ended with a rendition of “Taps” by Trevor Collins, a member of the Franklin High School Marching Warriors Band.

