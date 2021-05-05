Venus Jewelers: We Will Reopen, Replace All Customers’ Stolen Items

Venus Jewelers in Rutgers Plaza was burglarized on April 26. It’s owners say they plan to reopen.

The owners of a township jewelry store burglarized on April 26 have vowed to reopen and make good on any of their customers’ items that were stolen.

Venus Jewelers in Rutgers Plaza was burglarized early in the morning of April 26. Neither township police nor the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office have released any information thus far on the investigation.

But in a May 4 email to customers, owners Peter Stavrianidis and Dorothy Fount pledged that the store will reopen.

“Our goal is to reopen as soon as we can,” the two said in the email. “We will keep you posted as soon as we know an exact day.”

The email said that staff spent the past few days “assessing the scope of the loss in order to regroup and reopen.”

The burglary was “devastating,” the email said, but “we are above all grateful our team is safe.”

The owners also pledged to make customers whole if any of their items were among those stolen.

“Please be reassured that we will replace all items that were placed in our care that are not accounted for,” the email said. “With our computerized system complete with pictures, your receipts, and/or appraisals, we pledge to replace your items with like or better.”

Any customers with outstanding special orders were asked to email the store at igor.s@venusjewelers.com.



