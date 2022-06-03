Unity Bank COO Earns Business Award

John Kauchak.

Unity Bank Chief Operating Officer/Executive Vice President John Kauchak has been selected as a recipient of the NJBIZ 2022 ICON Award. The honor recognizes leaders over the age of 60 from New Jersey financial services and other industries for work throughout their careers.

“We are very proud of the contributions John Kauchak has made to the business community throughout his career,” Unity Bank President and CEO James A. Hughes said in a release. “Unity Bank’s customers, investors, management and staff have been the beneficiary of John’s guidance for many years. We thank the NJBIZ awards program for recognizing his many accomplishments.”

North Plainfield resident Kauchak, 68, joined Unity in 1996 and has been active in the banking industry for more than 50 years. He previously was with the Resolution Trust Corporation (RTC), a temporary federal agency established in 1989 to oversee the disposal of assets from failed savings and loan institutions. He is a graduate of Union County College with a degree in business.

“It is an honor to be selected for the ICON Award and a tribute to the great team I work with at Unity Bank,” Kauchak said in the release. “I have been fortunate to work in both the public and private sectors and have found the work to be enlightening. Helping people and businesses with their financial needs has been a rewarding experience throughout my career. I look forward to the awards ceremony.”

The ICON Awards ceremony will be held June 28th at The Palace at Somerset Park. For registration information, please visit NJBIZ.com.



