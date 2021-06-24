Unique Antique And Estate Sale Set For Venus Jewelers

Venus Jewelers in Rutgers Plaza on Easton Avenue is hosting an Antique and Estate Jewelry Show from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

This unique one-day only show allows jewelry aficionados an opportunity to learn about the most popular eras of jewelry making throughout history. A $3 million collection of jewelry from the most popular eras from the 1800s to modern day will be on display for viewers to enjoy with prices starting at $500.

Celebrity pieces from Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Prince, Olivia Newton-John and more will also be on display.

“Vintage jewelry holds a special place in our hearts because of the stories it has to tell,” said Peter Stavrianidis, principal of Venus Jewelers. “Jewelry is such an accurate reflection of historical events, people and trends of the times in which is was created. It’s a beautiful little time capsule. ”

Venus Jewelers is a fifth generation family owned business that has been in operation for 43 years at its present location in Somerset.

Venus is known for its vast designer bridal selection, custom-design work, repair services and as direct diamond importers and was voted Best of the Best jewelers by the Readers Choice Contest eight years in a row.

Please visit www.venusjewelers.com for more information.