Two Virtual Amazon Job Information Sessions Scheduled

Township residents interested in applying for the more than 2,000 jobs at the soon-to-be-opened Amazon “receive center” in the township can attend two virtual information sessions set for November and December.

Sponsored by the Greater Raritan Workforce Development Board, the sessions will be held at 11 a.m. November 24 and 11 a.m. December 1, and “will focus on Amazon’s application procedure, hiring procedures, benefits and more,” according to a press release from the Board.

Additional sessions could be scheduled, depending on interest.

To register for the sessions on Eventbrite, visit https://bit.ly/Amazon-Info-Session.

Amazon expects to open the center, located at Weston Canal and Randolph roads, in mid-December, according to the release.

“These upcoming events are another way the Greater Raritan Workforce Development Board is helping local residents connect with career opportunities in these challenging times,” Paul Grzella, GRWDB director, said in the release. “We are using these events as ways to learn about how we can offer additional virtual job information sessions and jobs fairs in the future.”

The Greater Raritan Workforce Development Board oversees federally and state-funded career and employment services for businesses and residents in Hunterdon and Somerset counties. Weekly text alerts highlight career and job opportunities in Somerset and Hunterdon counties. Text “onestop” to 565-12 to sign up.