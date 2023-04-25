Two Township Organizations Receive History Grants

The Ukrainian History and Education Center and the Millstone Valley Preservation Coalition were two of eight Somerset County organizations awarded grants recently through the County History Partnership Program.

The grants assist organizations with general operating support and special projects.

The Preservation Coalition’s $15,500 grant will be used to create a smart phone enabled audio tour of the Millstone Valley Scenic Byway which will highlight the history of the region.

The Center received a $2,000 grant will be used to allow the digitization of eight reels of motion picture film documenting historic events at the St. Andrew Memorial Church and St. Andrew Cemetery from the 1960s to 1980s, according to a press release about the grants.

The grant money, totaling $63,750, was approved by the Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission and the Board of County Commissioners using funds from the New Jersey Historical Commission.

“The County History Partnership Program Grant provides local nonprofits and communities with an opportunity to highlight Somerset County’s unique history,” County Commissioner Melonie Marano, liaison to the Cultural & Heritage Commission said in the release. “Our county has a prominent place in the history of New Jersey and our nation, and this grant program will help our community share those stories.”

Other Somerset County organizations receiving grants are:

Borough of Bound Brook, Bound Brook – $2,000

Special project funding will be used to enhance the Battle and Brews historic site walking tour of downtown Bound Brook. This project accompanies the 2023 Battle of Bound Brook reenactment.

Downtown Bernardsville Inc., Bernardsville – $16,250

Special project funding will be used in the creation and promotion of an enhanced historic walking tour in Bernardsville.

Friends of the Abraham Staats House, South Bound Brook – $6,000

General operating support funding will help support annual programing and preservation activities as well as efforts to continue broadening audience participation.

Friends of the Kennedy Martin Stelle Farmstead, Bernards – $5,000

Special project funding will aid with updates to create a more user-friendly website which will better highlight the 300-year history and events at the Farmstead.

Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum, Montgomery – $15,000

General operating support funding will be used to support the 2023 operations at the Mt. Zion AME Church and the True Farmstead.

The County History Partnership Program Grant enables the New Jersey Historical Commission (NJHC) to support local history within each of New Jersey’s 21 counties through a competitive grant application process by awarding funds to the designated county agencies. This program enables the NJHC to support existing and emerging local history organizations, and other eligible non-profit organizations providing history projects, programs, services to benefit diverse public audiences.

The Somerset County Cultural & Heritage Commission (SCC&HC) is the official agency designated in the county to apply for, receive and administer the County History Partnership Program Grant. The grant applications are approved through an independent panel of peers who evaluate and provide recommendations for the allocation of funding.







